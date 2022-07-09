Enjoy food from many of your favorite restaurants without any fees

Food delivery services like Grubhub make enjoying your favorite takeout completely hassle-free — your food arrives at your door without having to sit in traffic, find a parking space or wait in line.

But there is one thing that isn’t so hot about GrubHub: the delivery fees.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, we’ve got good news. You can score a year of Grubhub+ free, so you can order food at a wide array of restaurants on Grubhub without any delivery fees. Learn more about this can’t-miss deal and how to sign up for big takeout savings this year.

How to take advantage of the GrubHub deal for Prime members

What does the deal entail?

Starting July 6, Prime members are eligible to sign up for a free year-long trial membership to Grubhub+. Grubhub+ provides unlimited access to $0 delivery fees at hundreds of thousands of restaurants for orders of $12 or more before tax, tip and other fees. Normally, a Grubhub+ membership costs $9.99 per month.

The membership also entitles you to other member-only benefits and rewards like additional discounts and free food. In addition, Grubhub+ orders are eligible for a donation match to Gruhub’s Donate the Change program, which contributes to more than 20 charitable organizations.

How do you sign up for the deal?

Start by making sure you’re signed in to your Amazon Prime account on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Next, click the “Activate free Grubhub+” link.

If you already have a Grubhub account, you’ll be prompted to sign in. If you don’t have an account, you’ll be given the opportunity to create a Grubhub account. You must also agree to the terms and conditions to link the two accounts and share your Prime membership information with Grubhub.

If you aren’t a Prime member, you’ll need to sign up before activating the deal. Those who already have a Grubhub+ membership are still eligible. Follow the same steps outlined above, and the free membership period will begin with your next billing cycle. Unfortunately, Grubhub Campus, Corporate and some existing partnership members are ineligible for the Prime deal.

What happens after the one-year period ends?

When your free one-year Grubhub+ membership ends, Grubhub will charge the payment method linked to your Grubhub account each month at the current rate, which is presently $9.99 per month. If you want to cancel your membership, you only need to click the link in the Grubhub+ membership area of your Grubhub account settings or contact Grubhub customer support.

Service deals for Prime members

Free Grubhub+ membership

If you can’t go a week without ordering takeout from your favorite restaurant, your Prime membership ensures you won’t pay delivery fees at thousands of restaurants on GrubHub. It’s also a good way to try some new restaurants without as much risk. Sold by Amazon

Three free months of Audible Premium Plus

Avid readers will enjoy a free three-month subscription to Amazon’s audiobook service with their Prime membership. It usually costs $14.95 per month and provides access to one best seller or new release each month, as well as other free audiobooks, Audible Originals and podcasts. Sold by Amazon

Two discounted months of Kindle Unlimited

If you prefer reading on your Kindle, you can get two months of Kindle Unlimited for just $4.99 instead of the full $19.98 with your Prime membership. You’ll have unlimited access to more than 2 million digital titles, some magazine subscriptions and even some audiobooks with Audible Narration. Sold by Amazon

Four months free of Amazon Music Unlimited

Enjoy four months of unlimited access to on-demand, ad-free music with your Prime membership. Amazon Music Unlimited offers 90 million songs, as well as your favorite podcasts. You can even listen offline with unlimited skips. Sold by Amazon

Two discounted months of Paramount+

Watch your favorite movies and TV shows with two months of the Paramount+ channel on Prime Video for just 99 cents per month. Stream classics from Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, plus exclusive originals, breaking news and live sports. Sold by Amazon

Two discounted months of Showtime

If you’ve wanted to check out the critically acclaimed drama series “Yellowjackets,” you can get two months of access to the Showtime channel on Prime Video for just 99 cents per month. In addition to series like “Billions” and “Ray Donovan,” you can also stream movies, including popular blockbusters, documentaries and more. Sold by Amazon

Reload an Amazon gift card with $100, Get $10 free

If you have an Amazon gift card you like to reload for fuss-free shopping, Prime members can get an extra $10 credited to the card for free. The offer is only good once, but the reward appears in your account in three days. Sold by Amazon

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews.



