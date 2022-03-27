Curb appeal isn’t just for selling. Your home can have a dazzling presence in the neighborhood, even if you never plan on putting it on the market. Upgrading exterior elements, like your patio, makes where you live more desirable. According to the National Institutes of Health, being outside and closer to nature can help lower levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

Here are some patio ideas that will not only encourage you to get outside and lead a more happy and healthy life, but they can also impress your neighbors.

Benefits of upgrading your patio

When you upgrade your patio, you are enhancing your home’s curb appeal, which can increase its value. Besides financial incentives, there are a few other tangible reasons to give your backyard a makeover.

If you enjoy being on your patio, it encourages you to get outside more often. Being outside is associated with a number of health benefits, such as reducing your stress level.

When you upgrade your patio, it gives you a place to entertain friends and family.

With so many of us working from home, we don’t get the visual stimulation needed to thrive because we are always in the same environment. Spending a little more time outside on your patio can be just what you need to increase your focus and productivity while working.

Being outside on your patio can inspire you to take up outdoor activities like gardening or playing games such as croquet.

Upgrading your patio with a grill gives you a second kitchen that you can use throughout the warmer months. Besides adding variety, cooking outside can lower your cooling bills in hotter months.

Are patio upgrades costly?

Patio upgrades can fit into any budget. If you have a large budget, you can add a deck or a gazebo or even put a swimming pool in your yard to enhance your outdoor living space. However, it is possible to make impactful changes while sticking to a strict budget. Adding string lights, for instance, is a simple and affordable way not only to upgrade your patio but to extend the hours you can use it every day.

8 ways to upgrade your patio

Hampton Bay Crownhill 11 ft. x 13 ft. Hardtop Gazebo with Wood Posts

To upgrade your outdoor living space, so it is suitable for keeping inclement weather at bay, you need a gazebo with a roof. This popular model has a two-tier roof, sturdy construction — it can hold up to 3,735 pounds of snow — and a ceiling hook for lighting. It is a patio upgrade that is sure to impress.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung The Terrance 55-inch Outdoor TV

Imagine watching the World Series outside on a 4K TV while grilling burgers and hotdogs. This smart TV has an IP55 rating to ensure protection from the elements. When connected to your home Wi-Fi network, you can ask Alexa to get sports updates, raise the volume and more.

Sold by Amazon

Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill

This grill offers the best of both worlds: a convenient gas-powered ignition with charcoal grilling. It has a built-in thermometer, an LCD timer and a one-touch cleaning system for convenience. This model comes on a portable cart with a ​​weather-protected storage bin, so your charcoal is always by your side when you need it.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Sunnydaze Decor Wood Burning Fire Pit

For an instant patio upgrade, consider a fire pit. A fire pit lets you extend the outdoor season into the fall when the nights are a little cooler. This wood-burning option is made with durable steel and has an attention-getting cauldron shape. The fire pit comes with a poker and spark screen — all you need are the logs.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Greenes Fence Elevated Garden Bed

If you’d like to beautify your yard and start a new hobby at the same time, gardening is a great option. This elevated garden bed is made of untreated cedar, so it is safe for fruits and vegetables. It is ideal for patio placement and allows you to work without straining your back.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Alcott Hill Clifford Cast Aluminum Garden Bench

This cast aluminum bench has a basket-weave seat and back with scrolled arms to provide a rustic focal point in your yard. It can support 250 pounds and fit two people.

Sold by Wayfair

Alpine Corporation 4-Tier Rock Water Fountain with LED Lights

Take your stress reduction to a whole new level. This four-tier rock fountain is suitable for a patio, garden deck, porch or yard. It creates a calming, meditative space with the soothing sound of running water. The LED lights let you enjoy tranquility at any hour of the day.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Theater Solutions Outdoor Granite Rock 2-Speaker Set

If you’d like to add a little music to your patio, you’ll need speakers. These weatherproof rock speakers provide a full spectrum of sound while blending in seamlessly with your backyard environment.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

