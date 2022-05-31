Social media’s favorite tumbler has earned a cult following for more than just its fun colors

Making sure you get enough water every day can be tough, but having a reusable water bottle to carry with you definitely helps. If you spend any time on Instagram or Tik Tok, you’ve probably already heard of the most popular option: the Stanley Adventure Quencher.

It’s not just social media influencers and celebrities who can’t get enough of it, though. This insulated tumbler is so sought-after that it usually sells out within days of coming back in stock.

Not sure what all the fuss is about? Check out the background on this famous water bottle and learn where you can pick it up. We’ve also found some alternatives if you want an insulated tumbler and don’t want to wait for the Stanley Adventure Quencher to be restocked.

What is the Stanley Adventure Quencher?

Stanley’s history dates back to 1913, when its founder William Stanley, Jr. first fused vacuum insulation with steel to create a bottle that helped maintain the inside temperature. The brand has evolved to include food storage, coolers, jugs and camp cookware in addition to its drinkware, but all its products are designed to be durable and hold up to outdoor use.

The Stanley Adventure Quencher has generated the most buzz for the brand in recent years, though.

It is an insulated tumbler that holds 40 ounces, making it larger than many other water bottles. It’s made of double-walled stainless steel and uses vacuum insulation that can keep your water cold for up to 11 hours. Its lid also allows for three positions, including a spot for a reusable straw, an opening for sipping and a completely closed lid to prevent spills.

Insulated tumblers 101

The Adventure Quencher and other insulated tumblers are usually the water bottle of choice among those who drink water regularly. But it’s also an ideal choice if you drink coffee, tea or other hot beverages. That’s because the insulation helps the liquid inside maintain its temperature. So if you fill it with ice-cold water, it will stay cold all day. Hot beverages typically stay warm inside an insulated tumbler for several hours.

Stainless steel insulated tumblers are also more durable than plastic water bottles, which can crack if dropped. Stainless steel isn’t as porous as plastic, either, so it doesn’t develop bacteria, stains or odors as easily.

What makes the Stanley Adventure Quencher special?

The Adventure Quencher is similar to many other insulated tumblers, but it offers some standout features to set it apart. In particular, its color range of more than 11 shades, including pretty pastels like baby blue, lilac and pale pink, is one of the reasons that Tik Tok and Instagram influencers are so taken with it.

But there are also some practical reasons this tumbler sells out so quickly. It has a tapered base that fits in most car cup holders, so you have a secure spot to put it during your commute. Unlike some other insulated tumblers, the Adventure Quencher also has an ergonomically designed handle that makes it easy to carry when you’re on the go. Given its large size, that’s a key feature.

Stanley Adventure Quencher options

Stanley Adventure Quencher 40-ounce Tumbler

A viral sensation, this famous insulated tumbler can keep beverages cold for 11 hours and hot for seven hours. It’s made of dishwasher-safe 18/8 stainless steel and large enough to provide more than half the recommended amount of water you should drink daily.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Stanley Adventure Quencher 20-ounce Tumbler

If you prefer a more compact tumbler, this travel-ready Adventure Quencher is for you. It offers all the same features as the full-size model and has a leak-resistant design that prevents drips and spills when you’re on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Other insulated tumblers worth checking out

Yeti Rambler 30-ounce Tumbler

With a double-walled 18/8 stainless steel body, this tumbler maintains the temperature of your beverage for hours. It has a magnetic locking lid to prevent spills and offers a sweat-free exterior to keep your hands dry.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Tumbler

This tumbler has a wide mouth that makes sipping easy, but it has a narrow enough body to fit in your cup holder. The exterior boasts a powder coating that lets you get a secure grip and prevents color fading in the dishwasher.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Iron Flask Classic Hot/Cold 32-ounce Tumbler

This stainless steel tumbler can keep your drink cold for up to 16 hours and hot for up to four. It can fit in most cup holders and comes with two stainless steel straws, two plastic straws and two straw cleaning brushes.

Sold by Amazon

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup

This double-walled, vacuum-insulated tumbler has a durable coating on the exterior to maintain its colorful finish. It also comes with two lids: one with a flip top and one with a straw.

Sold by Amazon

RTIC Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Made by the trusted cooler brand, this insulated tumbler can hold ice for 24 hours. It also works well for hot beverages like coffee and comes with a splash-proof lid that lets you see how much you have left to drink.

Sold by Amazon

MalloMe Bearclaw 30-ounce Tumbler

Forget about leaks, thanks to this tumbler’s screw-tight lid. It also comes with a second lid, a stainless steel straw and a straw cleaning brush. You can choose from more than 10 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Greens Steel Beast 30-ounce Tumbler

In addition to double-walled vacuum insulation, this tumbler has a copper lining to boost its temperature retention. It also includes two straws: a curved style and a wider straw for smoothies.

Sold by Amazon

Pure 40-ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

Like the Adventure Quencher, this tumbler can hold up to 40 ounces of your favorite beverage. Despite its capacity, it fits in most cup holders and can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours and hot for as many as 12.

Sold by Amazon

Reduce 40 oz. Stainless Steel Tumbler Mug

This extra-large-capacity tumbler has an easy-to-grip handle, so you always have a secure hold on it. It can keep your drinks cold for up to 34 hours and hot beverages warm for 10 hours. It comes in some soft pastel colors like pale blue and mint green.

Sold by Amazon

Swig Life 32-oz. Triple Insulated Tumbler

Available in more than 38 patterns and colors, including tie-dyed and animal print, this tumbler features double-walled, vacuum-sealed insulation and a copper-plated lining to keep your drinks cold all day. It also has a non-slip silicone base, so it won’t tip over or make noise when you set it down.

Sold by Amazon

