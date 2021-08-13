Best Hamilton Beach coffee maker

For a fresher, more flavorful cup of coffee, consider buying whole beans and grinding them yourself. Not only will the brew taste better, it often has a more pleasant aroma.

Which Hamilton Beach coffee maker is best?

Hamilton Beach has a solid reputation for affordable, reliable small kitchen appliances. Their diverse coffee maker line, including nearly a dozen models, lives up to the same standard.

There’s a Hamilton Beach coffee maker for everyone, from single-serve models to those that offer more than one brewing method. Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker has strong, flavorful brews whether you’re making just one or 12 cups of coffee at a time.

Key considerations for Hamilton Beach coffee makers

Brewing capacity

Traditional Hamilton Beach coffee makers, which have carafes, are available in 10, 12 and 14-cup sizes. The brand also has single-serve coffee makers that brew 6 to 14 ounces in mugs or travel cups. More recently, Hamilton Beach has introduced the FlexBrew line. These models brew in both 12-cup carafes and single-serve cups up to 14 ounces.

Dispensing method

Hamilton Beach offers a few carafe coffee makers, which remain popular for large-batch brewing. Additionally, other models drip coffee directly into cups or mugs, and not just single-serve machines. Hamilton Beach now has larger-capacity models with enclosed brewing systems that drip up to 12 individual cups of coffee on a full tank.

Filters

As far as filters go, most Hamilton Beach coffee makers require basket paper filters. There are a few models with woven mesh filters that can be hand-washed. Certain single-serve Hamilton Beach coffee makers have removable mesh scoop filters.

What to look for in a quality Hamilton Beach coffee maker

Dual-purpose coffee makers

Hamilton Beach’s FlexBrew line includes dual-purpose coffee makers for single-cup and multi-cup brewing. These models offer quick, mess-free transitions between these options.

However, the FlexBrew line is expensive, plus these models have some of the largest footprints.

Carafe material

Most Hamilton Beach coffee makers on the market have glass carafes with heat-resistant plastic details. Many of them are top-rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Some Hamilton Beach models still use stainless steel carafes, but they’re less popular and much harder to find.

Warming features

Many Hamilton Beach coffee makers have warming plates or internal warming systems that maintain a brew’s optimal temperature. These models typically warm coffee for up to 4 hours, after which time they automatically shut off for safety reasons.

Alexa integration

Some newer Hamilton Beach coffee makers have Alexa integration. These models give users app or voice control over brewing settings, programs and timers. The smart coffee maker also sends notifications once brewing is complete.

Other types of Hamilton Beach coffee makers

While automatic Hamilton Beach coffee makers sell the most, the brand offers some pour-over coffee makers, percolators, coffee urns and French presses:

Pour-over coffee makers are said to deliver a superior flavor to other types of brewing.

are said to deliver a superior flavor to other types of brewing. Percolators , which continuously brew coffee until it reaches optimal strength, make robust, bold brews.

, which continuously brew coffee until it reaches optimal strength, make robust, bold brews. Hamilton Beach coffee urns , available in up to 60-cup capacities, are often used for parties, offices and commercial settings.

, available in up to 60-cup capacities, are often used for parties, offices and commercial settings. Many appreciate French presses for the full-bodied brews bursting with flavor.

How much you can expect to spend on Hamilton Beach Coffee Makers

Entry-level Hamilton Beach coffee makers, including some single-serve models, cost $50 or less. Programmable models brew up to 12 cups of coffee cost closer to $80, while those with premium brewing features run $100 or more.

Hamilton Beach coffee makers FAQ

Are Hamilton Beach coffee makers available in more than one finish?

A. For the most part, Hamilton Beach coffee makers are available in black and stainless steel finishes. Fortunately, it’s easy to match these Hamilton Beach coffee makers to most kitchen appliances. The brand occasionally releases additional colors for bestselling models in white or red.

How do I clean my Hamilton Beach coffee maker?

A. Refer to the user manual for manufacturer recommendations, as deviating from these instructions or using certain products may damage internal components. A popular recommendation, however, is using a descaling solution to remove limescale buildup within the machine.

What’s the best Hamilton Beach coffee maker to buy?

Top Hamilton Beach coffee maker

Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker

What you need to know: Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker is a dynamic model that brews 12-cup carafes and single cups with pods or ground coffee.

What you’ll love: It has a user-friendly design with a visible water tank and dishwasher-safe parts. The carafe warmer automatically shuts off after 2 hours, and the reservoir is easy to access and fill.

What you should consider: It has a large footprint, and only the carafe side has programming features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Wayfair

Top Hamilton Beach coffee maker for the money

Hamilton Beach 12-Cup BrewStation

What you need to know: This classic coffee maker brews up 12 cups without the hassle of a glass carafe.

What you’ll love: It dispenses coffee directly into cups, including travel mugs and tumblers. The internal warming functions keeps coffee hot and fresh, it is programmable up to 24 hours in advance and it has an auto-shutoff feature.

What you should consider: It’s a tall model that needs to be pulled from beneath cabinets to access the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Hamilton Beach Scoop Single-Serve Coffee Maker

What you need to know: An affordable single-serve model, this Hamilton Beach coffee maker is popular for offices and small spaces.

What you’ll love: It has a customizable brewing strength, brews in mugs up to 14 ounces, the stainless steel design has curb appeal and is easy to keep clean and it has a few built-in safety features.

What you should consider: The small reservoir requires frequent refilling.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

