Choosing a Whynter portable air conditioner

Summer is on its way, and many people have started thinking about making sure they are ready for the heat. It’s a good idea to purchase a portable air conditioner at least a few weeks leading up to spring and summer. After all, you don’t want to be caught off guard when the temperature starts to rise and all the portable air conditioners are sold out.

And while fixed air conditioners are popular, you can move a portable model around to where it’s needed most. This can save you a lot of money, especially if you don’t have central air conditioning. While there are plenty of brands and models available, Whynter is well known for its powerful, energy-efficient air conditioners. They are compact and easy to wheel from room to room, so you can cool any space quickly.

Top Whynter portable air conditioners

Whynter ARC-14S

With a maximum cooling capacity of 14,000 BTU, this model brings down the temperature of a 500-square-foot area effectively and quickly. This air conditioner has three operational modes, and in addition to air conditioning, it can also dehumidify or run a three-speed fan to dissipate any heat. It has a dehumidifying capacity of 16 fluid ounces per day, which is great for humid climates. The portable air conditioner comes with remote control and uses eco-friendly CF-free Green R-32 refrigerant. Plus, you can mount it into a window if you wish. It requires an intake and exhaust hose.

Whynter Elite ARC-122DS

The ARC-122DS has a small display on the front so you can keep track of the settings and see the current temperature. It has a cooling capacity of 12,000 BTU, which is enough to lower the temperature up to a 400-square-foot space. The full installation kit includes an extendable exhaust and intake hose and a window kit. For operation, it has three modes: air conditioner, fan or dehumidifier. It has a 24-hour programmable timer, and you can change the temperature from 61-89 degrees.

Whynter ARC-110WD

If you want air conditioning and an air purifier, this portable air conditioner uses an activated carbon filter to purify the air from microbes. It’s powerful enough to service a 350-square-foot area. It has four modes, including an automatic setting and a dehumidifier. It comes with a remote control so you can change the settings from anywhere in the room. The exhaust hose can extend up to 47 inches, and it comes with an upgraded plastic window kit. The temperature settings range from 61-89 degrees.

Whynter ARC-148MHP

If you need heating and cooling in one portable device, this air conditioner is a great option. It has a self-evaporative system that gets rid of condensation and uses the cooling and dehumidifier functions to maintain the temperature. It has four draining methods for the heating mode and can handle a 450-square-foot space. This model comes with a two-in-one silver-ion coated pre-filter and carbon filter.

Whynter ARC-143MX

This portable air conditioner is large enough to tackle 500 square feet, and the 143MX has a cooling capacity of 14,000 BTU. The dual hose system uses an auto-drain function to remove any condensation. In addition to the air conditioning mode, it also functions as a swiveling fan and dehumidifier. It comes with remote control, a 3M filter and a storage bag. It is best suited for commercial use, such as in warehouses or wiring closets.

Whynter ARC-102CS

Whynter ARC-131GD

If you need to cool a larger space, this unit can cool down up to 420 square feet and has a cooling capacity of 13,000 BTU. It has four operational modes: air conditioner, swivel fan and dehumidifier. You can use the digital input on the front or remote control to change the temperature from 61-89 degrees. It also features a 24-hour programmable timer and has four fan speeds. It comes with an upgraded plastic window kit, and the exhaust hose extends up to 47 inches.

Whynter ARC-12SD

This dual-hose portable air conditioner has a cooling capacity of 12,000 BTU, which can effectively cool a room of about 400 square feet. It features an air conditioner, fan and dehumidifier, which you can program on a 24-hour timer. The intake and exhaust hoses extend up to 60 inches, and the unit comes with a window kit. The temperature operating range is 61-89 degrees and has a dehumidifying capacity of 1,536 fluid ounces per day.

