With modern office workers being slammed with emails, notifications, digital meetings and countless other projects and tasks to accomplish, adding a second monitor can greatly improve your productivity at work and at play. However, you might be wondering how you can add a second monitor onto your desk without having to strain your eyes or neck in the middle of a gaming session. By possessing a quality dual monitor stand like the WALI Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount, you can live your best cyberpunk dreams while making work and play much easier.

What to know before you buy a dual monitor stand

Desk setup and organization needs

If you find yourself constantly switching back and forth between documents, apps and web browsers in the middle of work or are always dying in your favorite MMORPG while trying to follow an online walkthrough or crafting guide, buying a second monitor is highly recommended. However, dual monitor setups can inadvertently cause users to experience issues like back and neck pain or eyestrain if not set up properly.

Purchasing a dual monitor stand will allow you to rearrange your monitors as needed while freeing large amounts of room on your desk at the same time, which can improve your overall desk setup and workflow. Check out the full buying guide on BestReviews to learn more.

Types of dual monitor stands

Before you decide to rush out and purchase the first dual monitor stand you come across, it is important to buy a model that works well with both your existing monitors and desk. You want to make sure that the dual monitor stand is designed for either a standing or sitting desk and is capable of supporting the weight and size of both of your monitors. The very last thing you want is to have your dual monitor stand crash to the ground and take your monitors with it because you bought the wrong type of stand.

Materials

Given that you have already invested hundreds of dollars into the purchase of a second monitor, you don’t want to leave your expensive dual monitor setup’s safety in the hands of plastic or other easily breakable materials. As such, you should always check that any points used to attach the monitor to the stand are made from metal and rely on features like gas springs, screw caps and C-clamps to prevent any mechanical failures in the first place.

What to look for in a quality dual monitor stand

Model that increases desktop space and provides options

If you end up purchasing a dual monitor stand that takes up more space than both monitors did in the first place, you haven’t quite solved the initial problem. Before finalizing your purchase, you should double check your desk and monitor measurements and ensure your desired dual monitor stand is capable of attaching to the width of your desk and will be saving you room in the first place.

Depending on your work and preferred leisure activities, it’s always nice to be able to change your monitor’s arrangement on the fly to adapt to your current circumstances. While you might not necessarily need to tilt your monitors anywhere from 70 to 90 degrees backwards and forwards, rotate them up to 360 degrees and have them function in either Portrait or Landscape mode, why not give yourself the flexibility, if it’s within your budget?

Ease of setup and VESA compatibility

Perhaps the only thing more nerve wracking and frustrating than the process of installing a brand new piece of advanced technology is having to assemble a complicated mounting system and trusting that you’ve done so correctly. Rather than having to deal with dozens of steps and complicated means of attaching your monitors to their dual monitor stand, you should double check that the dual monitor stand you want to buy is an easy-to-install model that offers some form of VESA bracket compatibility.

VESA stands for the Video Electronics Standards Association, and they’re responsible for VESA brackets which correspond to specific monitor sizes for secure mounting. Two of the most common bracket standards are 75X75mm and 100X100mm. These provide four screw holes to physically attach your monitors to their new dual monitor stand. Given that VESA standards are applied across several industries, it only makes sense to purchase a model that already complies with VESA standards.

Additional features

In addition to the more obvious benefits of owning a dual monitor stand, it is well worth considering if your desired model provides solutions to other issues. For example, if you are buying a dual monitor stand for the purpose of cleaning up your desktop, you might also want a model with easy cable organization capabilities.

A capable dual monitor stand can even improve your health by providing ergonomic mounting systems to ensure you do not experience issues such as unnecessary eye and neck strain. Other factors to consider are any ability to adjust your stand’s height, articulation, extension and retraction of arms and the maximum monitor weight it is capable of supporting.

How much you can expect to spend on a dual monitor stand

Depending on the desired features and materials, a dual monitor stand can cost between $35-$210 and sometimes more for higher-end models..

Best dual monitor stand FAQ

Do I really need to buy a dual monitor stand?

A. While you don’t need a dual monitor stand to use dual monitors, having the freedom and option to reconfigure your setup at a moment’s notice as needed is well worth the cost.

What should I look for when examining monitor arms?

A. You should always check the maximum and minimum weight capacity as well as VESA mount compatibility to make sure the monitor arm is compatible with your monitor.

What’s the best dual monitor stand to buy?

Top dual monitor stand

WALI Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount

What you need to know: This heavy-duty dual monitor stand is great for both work and pleasure.

What you’ll love: This unit has arms capable of supporting monitors up to 35 inches wide and up to 33 pounds. It also features heavy-duty aluminum construction with built-in cable management and a 10-year protection warranty.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues adjusting the arm tension, missing hardware and heavier monitors not being properly supported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dual monitor stand for the money

VIVO Dual LCD LED 13 to 27 inch Monitor Desk Mount Stand

What you need to know: This affordable dual monitor mount delivers great performance.

What you’ll love: This unit has arms capable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches wide and up to 22 pounds. It also comes with integrated cable management and an easy installation process.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with screws not properly lining up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Dual Monitor Stand – Lift Engine Arm Mount, Aluminum

What you need to know: This is an excellent dual monitor stand for those focused on ergonomics and freeing up desk space.

What you’ll love: This unit’s desk clamp fits desks between 0.4-2.4 inches thick while providing ergonomic positioning, 70 degree backwards tilt and 5 degrees forward tilt. It also supports monitors up to 20 pounds.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with cable management and being unable to properly adjust monitor tilt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

