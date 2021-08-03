Best Anker wireless charger

Wireless chargers are convenient, compact and not just for phones: In 2018, Anker partnered with Nintendo to launch the first officially licensed portable power banks for the Nintendo Switch.

Which Anker wireless charger is best?

Anker is one of the most prominent global leaders in charging technology, with products ranging from wireless charging and car charging to portable charging and wall chargers. Founded in 2011 by Steven Yang, a former Google employee, Anker has devoted itself to providing competitive charging technology with its PowerIQ tech, which detects connected devices and automatically optimizes current delivery, thereby reducing the amount of time it takes for a device to reach full charge.

As a top pick, the Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand rises to the top with its high-speed charging capabilities and its convenient stand for ease of use while charging. But with so many Anker wireless chargers to choose from, it is important to note several essential considerations before purchasing.

What to know before you buy an Anker wireless charger

Type of wireless charger

Currently, Anker provides three distinct types of wireless chargers: the standard pad, the charger stand and the magnetic pad.

Standard wireless chargers: Anker’s standard wireless charging pads are shaped like a circle and provide a convenient place to rest your phone at night without having to plug it in. The PowerWave pad is Anker’s signature wireless charging pad, providing up to 15W of output for all types of phones, guaranteeing the fastest charge possible even through your phone case. One downside of standard charging pads is that iPhones may have a more challenging time charging at higher outputs than other phones.

Wireless charging stands: Anker’s charging stands, like their standard wireless charging pads, provide a wire-free charge to your phone while propping up your phone in a comfortable standing position. These kinds of chargers are great for charging your phone while watching your favorite streaming shows or videos, as their standing design allows for easy propping in either vertical or landscape orientation. One downside of charging stands is that they are bulkier than many other kinds of wireless charging designs.

Magnetic charging pads: Anker’s magnetic charging pads attach to the back of your phone securely to provide a convenient way to charge your phone in any position. The main advantage of these kinds of chargers is their versatility, allowing users to hold their phones while maintaining a strong charging connection. One downside of magnetic charging pads is that they sometimes may be inconsistent with their magnetic attachment.

What to look for in a quality Anker wireless charger

Wattage

Depending on the type of charger, a user might encounter either 5W, 10W or even 15W chargers. “W” stands for watts and refers to the amount of charging power being channeled into the phone. Most base wireless chargers start at 5W, but many have been able to support up to 10W and beyond.

Phone type

Different phones are capable of handling different amounts of power. Apple’s iPhones are designed to charge at around 7.5W, while Android phones can support up to 10W. Deciding on how much wattage to get in your wireless charger will ultimately come down to how much your phone can take in for fast charging, because certain phones may charge slower if not paired with a compatible charger.

Fast-charging with Qi

Qi is named after the Chinese concept of the flow of energy that flows through every living thing on planet Earth. The Qi standard for wireless chargers defines power specifications related to how much power will flow between the charger and phone. It also includes data transfer specifications, allowing a device to request the optimal amount necessary for wireless charging. To fast-charge with Qi, your device must receive at least 7W of power to be capable of fast charging.

How much you can expect to spend on an Anker wireless charger

Anker prides itself on providing quality charging technology at affordable prices, and its wireless chargers are no exception.

On average, you can expect to pay $10-$50 for a wireless charger, depending on the kind of technology utilized in the charging. As a rule, Anker’s standard charging pads are usually the cheapest, followed by their charging stands, with their magnetic pads being their most expensive.

Anker wireless charger FAQ

Can Anker wireless chargers charge through phone cases?

A. Yes. Anker wireless chargers can charge through most phone cases. They cannot charge through phone grips, however.

Can Anker charging stands charge regardless of phone orientation?

A. Yes. Anker charging stands can charge a device both in portrait and landscape orientations.

Can Anker magnetic wireless chargers charge through phone cases?

A. No. Anker’s magnetic chargers cannot charge through phone cases unless they are phone cases with MagSafe, explicitly designed for magnetic charging.

What’s the best Anker wireless charger to buy?

Best of the best Anker wireless charger

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand

What you need to know: This case-friendly wireless charger is great for anyone looking to have convenient and high-speed charging for all types of phones.

What you’ll love: It can charge in either portrait or landscape orientation and its charging stand allows for easy watching of your favorite shows or videos.

What you should consider: Some iPhone users reported slow charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck Anker wireless charger

Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad

What you need to know: Universally compatible, this wireless charger will work with any and every phone for easy and convenient charging.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and portable, the Anker wireless charger is perfect for travel, work or any other location.

What you should consider: Some users reported this charger is not compatible with OtterBox phone cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

Anker Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter for Apple Products

What you need to know: This is a 3-in-1 phone-charging stand, Apple watch stand and wireless charging pad all built into one.

What you’ll love: You can charge three devices simultaneously with universal compatibility.

What you should consider: Some users reported a high-pitched noise emanating from the charging station occasionally while charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone

What you need to know: Get convenient charging from any orientation with this magnetic wireless charger.

What you’ll love: Designed specifically for iPhone users, this magnetic charger is excellent for travel and casual use.

What you should consider: This charger is incompatible with most phone cases, unless they are MagSafe cases.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Anker 3-in-1 Multi-Device Wireless Charging Station

What you need to know: Charge your phone conveniently while also powering up to two other devices via USB-A ports.

What you’ll love: Case-friendly and adaptive, the Anker multi-device charging station is more versatile than the standard charging stand model.

What you should consider: The plug for the adapter can be intrusive due to its size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

