Some iPhone wallet cases are MagSafe compatible so that you can still use other compatible accessories.

Which iPhone wallet case is best?

Having an iPhone wallet case allows you to carry just one item in your bag or pocket instead of carrying both a phone and wallet separately. These cases can be more convenient than a wallet because you can simply grab your phone and pull out a credit card with ease. With a wallet case, you have fewer items to worry about losing, as compared to having those two items separate. If you’re looking for a durable yet stylish iPhone wallet case, the Dream Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an iPhone wallet case

Material

Most iPhone wallet cases are made of faux or real leather material. But if you prefer extra protection, there are wallet cases that have a hard plastic and/or rubber material on the inside and/or outside. The hardened material tends to help with shock absorption and is very difficult to crack, keeping your phone safe from small drops. Wallet cases with a hard interior do tend to weigh more than ones without, so it’s best to keep that in mind.

Compatibility

Always check that the case you’re going to purchase is compatible with the exact model of the phone. Some cases claim to fit various iPhone models, and sometimes that’s not entirely true as the case can be too tight or loose on a specific iPhone model. It’s best to get a case that’s specifically built for your model, especially because iPhones tend to gain new software and hardware every year, and you want a case that will be up to date and compatible with those features, such as wireless charging.

Bulk

As with many other phone cases, be aware that adding a case, especially a wallet case, will add bulk to your bag and pockets. If you tend to carry your phone in your pocket, you may have significantly less space in your pocket, and the phone may poke out more, making it more noticeable looking at it from the outside of the pocket. There are iPhone wallet cases that come in various sizes, so you can choose one that’s not too slim or thick if bulk matters to you.

What to look for in a quality iPhone wallet case

Kickstand

Having a built-in kickstand is not only useful for watching videos, but it’s perfect if you have to take a video conference call. The kickstand will help keep your phone stable instead of having to prop it on a random object that may not be reliable.

Camera and screen bump

Unless the case comes with screen and lens protector accessories, there should be a raised bump for the front and back of the phone. This ensures that if you were to drop the phone straight on its back or front, the screen or camera wouldn’t be the first thing to come in contact with the ground.

RFID blocking

Similar to how your wallet should have RFID blocking, your iPhone wallet case should have RFID blocking as well. RFID, which stands for radio frequency identification, is technology that can read and steal data from your ID and bank cards. Having an iPhone wallet case with RFID blocking can prevent your cards from being exposed to the radio signals of the RFID technology.

How much you can expect to spend on an iPhone wallet case

For a simple wallet case that you can quickly attach and has limited pockets, expect to spend $10-$25. Mid-range wallets with more accessibility and pockets cost $25-$50, while high-end models with reinforced protection and great material can cost $50-$100.

iPhone wallet case FAQ

Do wallet phone cases demagnetize cards?

A. No. iPhone wallet cases that have magnets in them are not strong enough to demagnetize or weaken the magnetic strip on your bank cards.

Can I wirelessly charge my phone with the case on?

A. Check that the phone case is wireless charge compatible or not, as the manufacturer will label the case with that feature if capable. Keep in mind that even if you do purchase a case that allows you to wirelessly charge, your phone can get extremely hot when wirelessly charging with a case on.

What’s the best iPhone wallet case to buy?

Top iPhone wallet case

Dreem Fibonacci 2-in-1 Wallet Case

What you need to know: With a detachable wallet case, this phone can be used with its hard plastic case alone or with the wallet covering.

What you’ll love: The detachable wallet accessory can be used as a kickstand but can also hold three to six cards and five to ten cash bills. The case comes with a 1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

What you should consider: It is not MagSafe compatible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone wallet case for the money

FYY iPhone Case

What you need to know: This case comes with a clip-on loop and kickstand capability, making your phone highly accessible.

What you’ll love: The case uses high-quality artificial leather that comes in a variety of colors. The RFID blocking technology helps keep your cards secure.

What you should consider: The case tends to peel after frequent use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vena iPhone Wallet Case

What you need to know: Built to keep your phone safe from drops, this case has a lightweight construction that won’t be too bulky.

What you’ll love: The case has raised edges to protect the back and front of your camera, and the grippy sides help you have a firm grasp of your phone. It’s also wireless charge compatible.

What you should consider: The case can be very prone to scratching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

