Best iPhone flash drive

Are you tired of running out of space on your iPhone? With a flash drive, you’ll never run out of data, thanks to your handy little device. These tools allow you to store data and stream instantly for seamless performance.

Which iPhone flash drive is the best?

Your phone has your life on it. Between photographs and videos, selfies and candid moments — losing your iPhone would put a massive dent in your memory collection. Your iPhone can only hold so much data, meaning that you’ll need to find a way to boost its storage to give you extra space for all those valuable moments and other essential data.

iPhone flash drives are compact and durable, making them a perfect solution to your storage problems. Most flash drives come with an app that has an easy-to-use interface and includes security measures to keep your data protected. If you’re tired of having to off-load your storage, an iPhone flash drive could be helpful for you.

What to know before you buy an iPhone flash drive

Flash drives are not a one-size-fits-all product. You want to make sure that you choose one that works for your daily needs to make your investment worthwhile.

USB flash drive

If you want the fastest option, it’s worth investing in a USB 3.0 flash drive over an SD card version. USBs will typically hold more data and can be plugged into any USB port. You’ll use a lightning connector to link your flash drive to your iPhone.

SD card

An SD card is another form of flash drive that you can use for your iPhone. It holds data just like a USB flash drive, but the SD card must be in the iPhone to make it work. Depending on your needs, using an SD card can make certain types of data transfer easier.

Features to look for in an iPhone flash drive

Design

You’re spoilt for choice with dozens of different designs available to choose from, with aesthetically pleasing and futuristic looks. If the design is essential to you, it’s worth making sure that the flash drive is still durable and that you’re not compromising on safety for appearance.

Protection

Mistakes happen, and it can be easy to misplace a flash drive. You want to protect your information with a passport and go an extra mile to ensure that your devices all use touch ID for an extra layer of protection.

How much you can expect to spend on a flash drive for an iPhone

An iPhone flash drive is an affordable investment that will usually range between $10-$60, with the price reflecting the size of the storage available on the flash drive. 32GB is usually the smallest storage capacity available, with prices ranging from $15-$25. A 64GB flash drive is a mid-tier option that ranges from $25-$40. If you need a higher storage capacity, you can expect to pay up to $60 for a 128GB flash drive.

Flash drives for iPhone FAQ

When I plug the flash drive into my iPhone, I don’t see anything. Is my flash drive not working?

A. Your flash drive is probably working fine. iPhones can be stingy when showing that data that you can see and backup. You’ll have the smoothest performance with your flash drive if you’re operating with the latest iOS version. You may also be able to pack up your contact data and content from your Files app.

If my iPhone is out of memory, can I still record a video directly to the flash drive?

A. This will depend on whether the data transfer speed of your flash drive is quick enough to keep up with the recording. You may need to shoot your video in a lower resolution or upgrade to a faster flash drive. Taking photos and saving them directly to your flash drive shouldn’t be an issue.

What is the best flash drive for an iPhone to buy?

Top iPhone flash drives

Sandisk 128GB iXpand USB Flash Drive

What you need to know: This flash drive has a large storage capacity and offers multiple functions, including supporting different data formats.

What you’ll love: It simplifies the transfer of data from your iPhone to another device. This flash drive connects instantly to your iPad or a desktop without requiring a cable, meaning you can take it on the go. It carries out a data transfer quickly while working efficiently.

What you should consider: You’ll need to download an app to operate this flash drive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iPhone flash drives for the money

Apple MFI Certified 128GB Photo-Stick

What you need to know: The perfect flash drive for any iPhone user, allowing you to view videos and movies directly from the flash drive. It comes with an 18-month warranty.

What you’ll love: It’s easy to use and has the option of safeguarding your information using encryption while quickly uploading data. While it’s an investment, it’s worth it for the performance you get for the price tag.

What you should consider: The only drawback is that there is not a cover on the USB end of the flash drive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dianww USB 3.0 Flash Drive

What you need to know: This flash drive allows for ultra-fast transfer speed thanks to the 512GB and USB 3.0 set-up. It’s super waterproof, making it ideal for someone who is always on the go.

What you’ll love: You can plug it into your iPhone and stream content instantly, whether it’s videos, photographs, or movies.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the flash drive to be confusing to use with trouble converting photographs to the correct format.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Heiling writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.