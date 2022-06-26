Which Crosley record player is best?

There is something to be said about the slight crackle of a record player when the needle hits the vinyl. Even with today’s technology-driven gadgets, there is still some magic left in the previous generation’s musical devices.

Many will debate that the sound quality of a record player is far superior to any device today. That’s why you’ll still find popular artists releasing albums on them. To spend a quiet Friday night with a glass of wine while listening to Nina Simone, you can’t get any better than the Crosley Otto Belt-Drive Turntable.

What to know before you buy a Crosley record player

Manual vs. automatic

Hollywood films often show someone gently putting the needle on a record or lifting it up when finished. This is a manual record player, where the needle needs to be positioned by you. Consider that kind of record player you want, as automatic players move the needle without any assistance.

Record size and speeds

You would be forgiven for thinking that records are all a standard size. In fact, there are mainly two sizes when it comes to vinyl: 7-inch records and the slightly larger 12-inch. All record players will generally be capable of playing the records at their varying speeds — 45RPM and 33RPM, respectively. However, there is a third speed and size: 10-inch records at 78RPM. In order to play these, you may need a special, three-speed record player.

Tonearm and stylus

The tonearm is the part of the record player that holds the stylus, more commonly known as the needle. The tonearm and stylus that come with a record player will be sufficient for the purpose, but you might want to upgrade these parts in the future. Consider a record player where this is possible. Also, don’t forget to add some record cleaning supplies to your upgrade plans as well.

What to look for in a quality Crosley record player

Range of styles

A record player doesn’t have to be a dull black or silver in color. Crosley manufactures a huge selection of record players with an enormous array of styles, colors, cases and types. No matter if you are looking for a flower-themed player, one that mimics cowhide, a vintage look or something a bit more basic, there will be something that fits your tastes.

Built-in speakers

Depending on who you ask, a record player shouldn’t have built-in speakers. Most Crosley record players have speakers built into the case, which makes it a convenient and portable music player. Just don’t play the records while carrying the player down the road.

Connectivity

Even record players need a bit of technology to appeal to a newer generation of music fans. If you don’t want to use the built-in speakers, a lot of Crosley record players also have Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to still get that great record sound but on a speaker system that has much better output quality.

How much you can expect to spend on Crosley record player

Crosley makes some of the more affordable record players and is usually widely available at most big box stores. While the average price does depend on the model and functions of the player, you can expect to spend between $70-$200.

Crosley record player FAQ

Do you get different needle styles for Crosley record players?

A. Yes, different styles are available, and it will depend on what is compatible with the player. Some record players use a ceramic needle, but the majority of Crosley players will use a moving magnet.

Do Crosley record players have a headphone jack?

A. This depends on the individual model. The entry-level record players with fewer additional features don’t have a headphone jack, but some of the more expensive models will have a headphone jack in addition to the standard RCA-Out connection.

What’s the best Crosley record player to buy?

Top Crosley record player

Crosley CR6033A-GY Otto Belt-Drive Turntable

What you need to know: This full-featured turntable with a nostalgic look is all you need.

What you’ll love: This turntable has some extra features that a regular record player doesn’t. In addition to playing at speeds, it has a built-in Bluetooth receiver so that you can listen to your music through the built-in speakers. The belt-driven turntable mechanism has pitch control as well as an AM/FM radio, Auxiliary input and headphone jack.

What you should consider: The Bluetooth receiver means that you can’t listen to the record on an external speaker system.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Crosley record player for the money

Crosley CR8050A-WS Mini Suitcase Turntable

What you need to know: This mini record player is perfect for any occasion.

What you’ll love: Packaged in a beautiful suitcase, this record player is specifically designed to play the smaller 3-inch vinyl. The playing mechanism is belt-driven, features adjustable pitch control and has built-in speakers. It also has a Bluetooth transmitter, allowing you to play your records on different speakers.

What you should consider: It has built-in speakers, but they are not as good as they could be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Crosley T100 2-Speed Bluetooth Turntable

What you need to know: A modern take on the classic record player, this comes with built-in Bluetooth.

What you’ll love: This record player is available in a sleek, modern design. It can play records at two different speeds, has a built-in Bluetooth receiver and comes with two external speakers. It has an automatic stop function and comes with a sapphire stylus. For smaller records, it ships with a 45RPM adapter and turntable anti-slip mat.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you won’t be able to listen to records in private.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

