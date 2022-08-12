Best spacious backpacks for books

Getting a new backpack is a big deal, especially if you’re replacing a well-used backpack from another time. Most students use their backpacks for laptops and other school supplies, and those in high-level classes often need to be able to haul several heavy books around from class to class. Doing so with a comfortable backpack can not only aid your grades, but it’ll also spare your back.

What makes a backpack ‘top-rated’?

Capacity

Choosing a backpack that can hold many ideal items for students. Backpacks with a high volume of space should be able to hold several books at once without sacrificing your ability to carry them from class to class. Many large-capacity backpacks also use compartments, pockets and other storage options, letting users separate their laptops, books, pens and other supplies sensibly.

Comfort

When carrying many books, choosing something that will minimize harm to your body is essential. Most backpack brands have their own strap and backplate styles that can influence how the backpack rests on your shoulders and back. If you want to upgrade the physical benefits of your backpack, choose something with specially designed straps for your shoulders and added layers between your back and your bag’s contents.

Design

A backpack’s design and overall style are no less important than its functionality. While style is largely an aesthetic benefit of backpacks, well-designed ones can help you dress to impress when great opportunities come along. Backpacks are also a great way to be expressive, just like with an article of clothing. If nothing else, you’ll see your backpack more than anyone, so choosing something you like to look at is worth prioritizing.

Best large backpacks for holding books

Top large backpack for holding books

Samsonite Tectonic 2 Large Backpack With Smart Sleeve and Contoured Straps

What you need to know: This backpack has a huge capacity of about 45 liters and features comfortable contoured straps for displacing the weight more evenly across your shoulders.

What you’ll love: This high-capacity backpack can hold several books at a time, and it also includes a smart sleeve, a tablet pocket, and a compartment for laptops of up to 17 inches. It’s made from strong, weather-resistant nylon fabric and you can buy it in all-black or orange trim.

What you should consider: This backpack isn’t as stylish as others at this price point.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large backpack for holding books for the money

Shrradoo Extra-Large Backpack With 17-Inch Laptop Compartment and USB Port

What you need to know: This backpack is larger than most, and it includes a laptop compartment and a built-in USB charging port for use with a portable charger.

What you’ll love: It has a 52-liter capacity and a huge main pocket suitable for heavy books. It has 20 different pockets and compartments, including hidden pockets for added security. You can buy this backpack in black, blue or red.

What you should consider: This backpack gets heavy when full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best large backpacks with a laptop compartment

Top large backpack with a laptop compartment

JanSport Big Student Backpack With 15-Inch Laptop Compartment

What you need to know: This backpack offers tons of space for books and it has a dedicated 15-inch laptop compartment, along with several other internal and external pockets.

What you’ll love: This backpack is made from durable 100% polyester material, and its S-curve straps make carrying a high volume of books more manageable. It also includes a mesh water bottle pocket, and you can buy it in 19 colors and designs.

What you should consider: Some had issues with the cloth around the zippers getting caught.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top large backpack with a laptop compartment for the money

Adidas Prime 6 Two-Tone Recycled Polyester Backpack

What you need to know: This Adidas backpack offers a stylish look from the classic brand, with tons of storage space and a variety of color options.

What you’ll love: Buyers appreciate that these backpacks are made from recycled polyester, and the material is also durable enough for long-term use. You can buy this backpack style in 17 different colors, and the purchase comes with a lifetime warranty from Adidas.

What you should consider: Some found this backpack less water-resistant than it claims.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best commuter backpacks for holding books

Top commuter backpack for holding books

Osprey Porter 46 Large Commuter Travel Backpack

What you need to know: This backpack has a minimal design and a unique layout that makes it great for bike commuting and holding several items at once.

What you’ll love: This backpack includes 46 liters of storage capacity and a dedicated laptop sleeve for 14-inch laptops or tablets. Buyers appreciate its front-open configuration, which makes it easy to pack and unload. You can buy this in black, haybale green or petunia blue.

What you should consider: Some didn’t like this backpack’s layout.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top commuter backpack for holding books for the money

Timbuk2 Lane Commuter Laptop Backpack

What you need to know: This stylish backpack includes a sleek front-facing design with hidden zipper compartments and a slim main storage compartment with a separate laptop sleeve.

What you’ll love: Another excellent option for city commuters, this backpack is super comfortable and practical for older students and laptop users. It also comes with a comfortable air-mesh back panel and adjustable straps.

What you should consider: This backpack is a little slimmer than some preferred for carrying books.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best stylish backpacks for holding books

Top stylish backpack for holding books

Bluboon Vintage Backpack and Casual Bookbag With Leather Trim

What you need to know: This vintage-style bookbag is a great look, featuring a useful laptop sleeve and a wide-open, top-loaded storage compartment suitable for books.

What you’ll love: This backpack has soft canvas, real leather and durable polyester lining inside to mitigate wear and tear. You can buy this backpack in nine different colors and designs, each with stylish leather trim.

What you should consider: This backpack isn’t as weatherproof as most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stylish backpack for holding books for the money

HFSX Laptop Backpack With Laptop Sleeve, Charging Port and Anti-Theft Features

What you need to know: This is an extremely affordable laptop backpack with a sleek style and multiple anti-theft features.

What you’ll love: This backpack includes several well-thought-out storage compartments and a built-in USB port that you can attach to a power bank inside. You can buy this in black, blue, gray, pink, purple or red, and they all include a nice cross-hatched texture.

What you should consider: Some buyers didn’t like the amount of wear from a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.