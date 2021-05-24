Skip to content
FOX 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Crime
FOX 46 Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Colonial Pipeline News
BestReviews
Your Local Election HQ
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
CLT Checklist
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
The Beach Report
Closings
Closings Login
FOX 46 Weather App
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tokyo Olympics
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Knights
Charlotte Hornets
MLB
MLS
NASCAR
Indy 500
Traffic
Gas Prices
Good Day
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Contests
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
Contact Us
What’s On FOX | WMYT – TV
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for FOX 46 Email Alerts
Download the FOX 46 News app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Test Prep
The best ACT prep book 2021
The best PSAT prep book for 2021
How to study for the SAT
Best SAT prep book 2021
Close
You have been added to FOX 46 Charlotte Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
FOX 46 Charlotte Breaking News
SIGN UP