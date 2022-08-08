CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In a heated Monday discussion, the Cabarrus County School Board voted to update how parents can object to course materials.

Under the new policy, if a parent is concerned about course material, they can request a reconsideration form from their principal. That form would then be discussed by a reconsideration committee comprised of district and school staff members, parents, and students.

According to the new policy, the committee must decide based on legitimate educational reasons following statewide instructional standards, not just because they don’t like the ideas expressed in the material.

Materials like books and images won’t be removed from the classroom until the committee makes its final decision.

Parents can request alternative materials in the meantime.

It’s also worth noting that any decisions made by the reconsideration committee would only affect the school where the complaint was filed and not the whole district.

Still, dozens of parents signed a letter to the board expressing opposition to the policy changes. They are concerned that the new policy does not include any process to reinstate books that have been banned.

“We understand that the policy includes safeguards to ensure a book is carefully considered before removal; however, we are concerned about what could happen if a book moved through an appeal process to the board without clear checks and balances laid out in their own processes,” said parent Ellen Ivers at Monday’s meeting.

Board Chair Holly Grimsley said that she believes much opposition to the policy stems from misunderstanding. She believes parents think the approach makes it easier for schools to ban books, whereas the updates solely focus on the process by which parents can object to course materials. She says the committee that created these policy changes has not banned nor discussed banning any specific books.

Monday’s vote was only the first read of the policy.

Still, the board created a notable exception to allow the policy to go into effect immediately to accommodate the first day of school. The second reading and vote will happen at their September board meeting.