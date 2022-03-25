Which botanical shower curtain is best?

Plants are all the rage in interior design. One way to bring their natural aesthetic into your bathroom is with a botanical shower curtain. From minimalist jungle prints to veritable forests of wildflowers and grasses, you can transform your bathroom into a verdant shrine without all the maintenance potted plants require.

Botanical shower curtains come in a variety of materials, sizes and designs, so which you choose will depend on your bathroom’s layout. You can’t go wrong, however, with the Qahing Tropical Shower Curtain.

What to know before you buy a botanical shower curtain

What is a botanical shower curtain?

A botanical shower curtain is one that features images of plant life. These are printed directly onto the fabric or vinyl shower curtain. Depending on your taste, you can choose a shower curtain with one or two kinds of plants, or complex tableaus of numerous different plant species.

Benefits of decorating with plant prints

A botanical shower curtain might not be made from real, living plants, but you can still enjoy many of the benefits associated with greenery. Known for its peaceful and calming properties, the color green reminds us of life and renewal. Images of plants can also trick the mind to receive the same mood boosts that real plants inspire. When it comes to bath time, these properties can make every shower feel like a spa treatment.

How to style a botanical shower curtain

From Renaissance paintings to chic contemporary design, plants have always had a celebrated place in interiors. This means that they’re quite versatile among myriad decors. Rustic and country interiors are some of the best settings for botanical prints. When decorating with these themes, look for shower curtains with depictions of forests, wildflowers and seagrasses.

More minimalist, graphic prints of popular jungle flora such as monsteras and rubber plants go great in midcentury modern or contemporary design schemes. And for a more classical, vintage or antique interior, look for botanical shower curtains that weave their plant life into richly detailed and intricate motifs.

What to look for in a quality botanical shower curtain

Material

Shower curtains are made from three primary materials: vinyl, polyester and cotton. Which you choose depends on your budget and the texture you’re after.

Vinyl: Best for those on a budget, vinyl is a totally waterproof plastic that’s easy to clean. If you’re worried about the chemical smell, look for more eco-friendly plastics such as PEVA and EVA.

Best for those on a budget, vinyl is a totally waterproof plastic that’s easy to clean. If you’re worried about the chemical smell, look for more eco-friendly plastics such as PEVA and EVA. Cotton: Soft and luxurious, this premium fabric is pricier than vinyl but more durable and refined. It’s heftier and warmer, blocking drafts during your shower. But you will have to machine wash it once a month and pair it with a liner since cotton is not water-resistant.

Soft and luxurious, this premium fabric is pricier than vinyl but more durable and refined. It’s heftier and warmer, blocking drafts during your shower. But you will have to machine wash it once a month and pair it with a liner since cotton is not water-resistant. Polyester: The happy medium between cotton and vinyl, polyester fabric is water-resistant and textured. While it isn’t as soft as cotton, polyester offers a similar look at a reduced cost.

Size

Shower curtains are typically 72 inches by 72 inches. This is so that they can cover one long edge of the standard bathtub. But with so many different kinds of showers and tubs out there, there’s no such thing as one-size-fits-all anymore when it comes to curtains.

Extra-wide: If you have a free-standing tub, or a tub with more than one side not touching a wall, you’ll need an extra-wide shower curtain. Ranging from 108-180 inches, these are designed to ensure splash coverage and privacy.

If you have a free-standing tub, or a tub with more than one side not touching a wall, you’ll need an extra-wide shower curtain. Ranging from 108-180 inches, these are designed to ensure splash coverage and privacy. Extra-long: Those coveted high ceilings come at a cost — like hand-me-down jeans, your curtains won’t reach the floor. Luckily, extra-long shower curtains add 1-2 feet in length so you don’t have to worry about stepping out into a puddle.

Those coveted high ceilings come at a cost — like hand-me-down jeans, your curtains won’t reach the floor. Luckily, extra-long shower curtains add 1-2 feet in length so you don’t have to worry about stepping out into a puddle. Narrow: Smaller bathrooms and shower stalls leave you with fussy excess curtain fabric. For these scenarios, choose a narrow shower curtain, which halves the width to 36 inches so you have a clean fit without unsightly bunching.

Installation

There are two ways to hang your shower curtains. You can either use grommets or hooks, but this will depend on the curtain’s design.

Grommets: All shower curtains have holes sewn into the top of them that are strengthened with stainless steel or plastic. If your grommets are large enough, you can slide the curtain rod through these holes, or clip them on if they have a snap-on feature. Grommet installations are easy and don’t require you to purchase hooks separately. One drawback, however, is that your curtain will be harder to pull and won’t lie completely flat.

All shower curtains have holes sewn into the top of them that are strengthened with stainless steel or plastic. If your grommets are large enough, you can slide the curtain rod through these holes, or clip them on if they have a snap-on feature. Grommet installations are easy and don’t require you to purchase hooks separately. One drawback, however, is that your curtain will be harder to pull and won’t lie completely flat. Hooks: Though they’re a little fussier than grommets, hooks can be a fun, decorative solution to hanging your shower curtain. These slide onto the curtain rod and then hook individually into each grommet. They’re easy to slide back and forth and provide enough slack to get your curtain hanging completely flat.

How much you can expect to spend on a botanical shower curtain

Botanical shower curtain cost depends on the material. If you’re shopping on a budget, a vinyl curtain will be about $5-$25. Polyester curtains are usually $30-$60 and a good cotton shower curtain can be as much as $80-$120.

Botanical shower curtain FAQ

What colors go with botanical shower curtains?

A. Plants are a great way to cultivate a natural palette in your bathroom. If your curtain uses a lot of green, try pairing it with warmer colors like rust orange and deep yellow. These work as great accenting colors for navy blue or turquoise backdrops. But you also can’t go wrong with the contemporary classics of beige and white — or even the natural wood tones of midcentury modern furniture.

How do I wash my shower curtain?

A. You should wash your shower curtain once a month. Polyester, cotton and vinyl can all be machine washed. You can also hand wash these materials, or use household cleaners on vinyl, just don’t use bleach on any fabric shower curtain.

What’s the best botanical shower curtain to buy?

Top botanical shower curtain

Qahing Tropical Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Qahin’s shower curtains pair large plant prints with fun, minimalist designs.

What you’ll love: Made from polyester, each tropical-print shower curtain has a dark, natural palette. All four prints look great in a variety of interiors, especially boho or midcentury modern decors. This curtain is 72 inches by 72 inches and comes with hooks for easy installation.

What you should consider: You can’t get this print in extra-wide, long or narrow sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top botanical shower curtain for the money

Jawo Fabric Floral Shower Curtain

What you need to know: The Jawo curtain offers a beautiful floral motif from edge to edge for decorators on a budget.

What you’ll love: The watercolor pattern on this curtain is delicate and airy, bringing elegance and light to your bathroom. It’s made from a mixture of polyester and EVA, an eco-friendly vinyl alternative used for waterproofing, so you get both heft and durability. The curtain is 72 inches by 72 inches and comes with rustproof hooks.

What you should consider: You can’t get this curtain in alternate sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bay Isle Home Dufour Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This luxurious, premium-fabric shower curtain features simple depictions of greenery on a white surface.

What you’ll love: Pamper yourself with this soft curtain made from a cotton blend. The all-over print is rendered in a watercolor style for a light and modern look. It has considerable heft, and because it’s cotton, you can trust that this one will last a while with routine cleaning. The curtain’s grommets require hooks, and at 72 inches by 72 inches, it should fit most tubs.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase hooks separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

