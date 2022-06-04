Which refrigerator organizer bins are best?

It seems like the fridge always ends up a mess and is filled with leftovers and old produce that you forgot you bought. One way to help avoid wasting food is to keep everything in your refrigerator organized so everything is in plain view.

You can say goodbye to the days of stacking jars on top of each other and shoving back bags of produce to make your leftovers fit. Like the top choice HOOJO Fridge Organizer Bins, the best refrigerator organizer bins make finding things in your fridge simple and easy.

What to know before you buy a refrigerator organizer bin

Size

Size is vitally important when purchasing organizer bins, especially if you have a mini-fridge that could use a little sprucing up.

The best practice is to measure the depth of your fridge to ensure that the bins you purchase can fit properly. Though it may seem obvious, some people may not realize they have a counter-depth fridge that isn’t as deep as standard ones. It can be a frustrating experience to purchase organizer bins that are too large, as they may prevent your door from fully shutting.

Durability

You must ensure the refrigerator organizer bins you purchase are durable enough to last at least a few years. Organizer bins are there to help make your life easier by safely maximizing the limited space available. While a slight crack might not present an immediate problem, it can suddenly cause the entire bin to snap under heavy weight.

Function

Before purchasing your refrigerator organizer bins, try to visualize the final result. It’s always best to keep similar items together when possible. For example, all the fruits and vegetables should be in one area while your drinks and condiments should be in another.

Keep in mind which items will be used the most. This will help you organize your fridge to avoid having to remove certain items to be able to grab a snack or can of soda.

What to look for in a quality refrigerator organizer bin

Ingenuity

Most refrigerator organizer bins are fairly straightforward. They’re either wide or narrow to snugly fit all your groceries. However, once in a while, you’ll find an organizer bin with some ingenuity in the design.

For example, you can purchase a bin that can hold up to nine sodas, but wouldn’t one that pulls a can forward every time provide more convenience? How about bottles? One interesting product involves using magnetic strips that paste to the fridge’s roof, making a soda or beer bottle look like it’s levitating and making use of unused space.

Similarly, you can also find organizer bins with drainage holes on the bottom that allow your produce to sit above any moisture. Some even have humidity controls to help make food last longer.

Shape

When searching for refrigerator organizer bins, you’ll come across various shapes and sizes. Determine the size of your fridge and the kinds of items you’ll place in the bins to see which ones you’ll benefit from the most.

If you have organizer bins from different brands, it’s beneficial to measure them. That way, you help ensure you’re maximizing space when they’re placed next to each other.

Dividers

Sometimes having clearly labeled organizer bins isn’t enough. In that case, consider purchasing bins with separate dividers. This way, you can keep your apples away from your lemons and your onions separate from your garlic.

How much you can expect to spend on refrigerator organizer bins

Depending on whether it’s an individual organizer bin or a complete set, you can expect to spend between $20-$60 on quality bins.

Best refrigerator organizer bins FAQ

What’s the best way to organize my refrigerator?

A. The best way to organize your refrigerator is to keep similar items together. However, you should always keep in mind food safety guidelines.

Raw meats should be adequately wrapped and stored at the bottom of the fridge. If you are thawing more than one type of meat, from the top-down in the fridge, the order should be: whole fish, whole beef and pork, ground meat, fish pieces and finally, a whole chicken at the bottom. This helps avoid contamination should any of them drip liquids. If you’re ever confused, just remember that the meat that takes the longest to cook should be at the bottom.

Additionally, using clear plastic bins helps everyone quickly find where everything goes when putting things away. Labels are also beneficial in helping you and your family members keep your fridge organized throughout the week.

How do I wash refrigerator bins?

A. Even if your refrigerator bins can fit in the dishwasher, it’s best to always hand wash them with dish soap warm and water. That helps prevent cracking and ensures you get every corner of the bin, eradicating all traces of harmful bacteria. Barring any substantial spills, it’s recommended to deep clean your entire refrigerator and bins every three or four months.

What’s the best refrigerator organizer bin to buy?

Top refrigerator organizer bin

HOOJO Fridge Organizer Bins

What you need to know: HOOJO presents a set of bins in various shapes and sizes that’s perfect for those who like to reorganize their fridge according to their grocery haul.

What you’ll love: This packaged set comes with eight containers that allow for various storage options based on your needs. You have narrow and wide bins for storing fruits and vegetables. The great thing is, the wide bins have enough space to store an entire bag of large oranges or apples without overflowing. It also comes with a bin wide and long enough to hold up to nine cans of soda or beer. HOOJO didn’t forget about your eggs. This set also features an egg carton that can hold up to 14 eggs and has a lid that serves as an extra layer of protection.

What you should consider: There may not be enough height in your fridge to stack the bins on top of one another to save space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top refrigerator organizer bin for the money

Utopia Refrigerator Storage Bins Set

What you need to know: Utopia presents a 6-piece refrigerator bin set perfect for the budget shopper.

What you’ll love: This durable 6-piece set contains five open-top bins and one egg container that can hold up to 14 eggs at any given time. Additionally, they feature a stackable design with ergonomic BPA-free handles. The egg container has a space-saving design, with a lid that closes and allows you to store another bin on top for maximum storage.

What you should consider: The handles stick out slightly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Seseno Soda Can Dispenser

What you need to know: This bin ensures soda and beer cans don’t take up too much space or come rolling out every time you open the refrigerator door.

What you’ll love: These dispensers can hold up to nine cans of your favorite drink without sacrificing space for other ingredients and produce. The clear, shatter-resistant and BPA-free container allows you to see how many drinks are left and makes for easy clean up.

What you should consider: Even though only nine cans fit per dispenser, this set of four holds a total of 36 drinks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews.

