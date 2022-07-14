Which hair styling powders are best?

Using powder as part of a hair styling routine may seem like a quaint idea, but the concept has actually been around since colonial elites dusted their wigs with powder to control odor and lice. However, today’s products aren’t your ancestors’ hair styling powders — instead, they serve multiple purposes to keep your hairstyle looking its best.

Hair styling powder may not be as popular as gel, cream, mousse, pomade or hairspray, but it has been earning dedicated fans because of its versatility and easy application. The best hair styling powder will hold your hairstyle in place by providing texture and grip and removing oils.

What is hair styling powder?

Hair styling powder has a light, fine consistency that’s similar to dust. Silica is typically the top ingredient in most products, but some brands are made with a base of starch or rice powder. These fine substances work by boosting the hair at the root level and coating the shafts, resulting in increased friction among individual strands that adds volume.

Most hair powder is available in bottles with sprinkle applicators, but a few brands are made to be applied via a spray applicator. Both types are effective and straightforward to use.

How to apply styling powder

Applying styling powder is easy. Here’s how you do it.

Make sure your hair is dry. Hair powder doesn’t work well on wet hair, so you won’t get the same effect if your hair isn’t dry before you apply it. Apply the powder directly to the roots of your hair. An alternative method is to sprinkle it in your hand first and transfer it to your roots. Use your fingers to blend the powder into your roots and spread it throughout your hair. Work it in until you don’t see any trace of it. Style your hair as usual. You can create your look by manipulating your hair with your fingers or using a styling tool like a flat iron.

Benefits of hair styling powder

The benefits that modern styling powder delivers is all about appearance. Once applied, it can improve your look as well as lock your style in place. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect when you slick styling powder through your hair.

Lifts at the root level and adds volume to hair, resulting in a thicker appearance

Makes hair more manageable as it temporarily alters hair texture

Holds styles in place for hours without sticky or heavy residue

Absorbs oil and gives hair a matte finish

Produces a texture that makes it easy to put hair into braids, ponytails or updos

Washes out easily without leaving behind buildup

Using a minimal amount of product will achieve notable results

Best hair styling powders

Hair styling powder is available in a range of prices to suit every budget. However, because you only need a little bit to achieve looks you’ll love, even pricier options are a good value.

Affordable hair styling powder

DEGENTZ Hair Styling Powder

This is a low-priced hair styling powder that volumizes and texturizers with just a few sprinkles. It holds style without leaving behind residue.

Sold by Amazon

Got2b Volumaniac Spray Powder

This hair powder may only offer light hold, but it boasts a spray applicator that makes it super easy to use. It’s also one of the more affordable options on the market.

Sold by Amazon

Biosilk Volumizing Therapy Texturizing Powder

As an inexpensive powder, this texturizing product will give hair long-lasting volume. It’s made with ingredients that protect hair from the sun’s rays.

Sold by Amazon

Mid-priced hair styling powder

SexyHair Big Powder Play Volumizing and Texturizing Powder

This hair powder earns high marks for the unscented formula, transparent appearance and almost weightless texture. A little goes a long way, so it’s a good value too.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond, Ulta and Amazon

Kenra Volumizing Powder

In addition to being lightweight and easy to apply, this hair styling powder provides hold that lasts as long as 72 hours. The unique pump bottle allows you to dispense just the right amount to create your favorite style.

Sold by Macy’s, Amazon and Ulta

Verb Volume Texture Powder

With a starch base, this powder does an outstanding job absorbing oil as it produces a manageable texture. It’s made with pro-vitamin B5 that moisturizes as the powder locks in your style.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta and Macy’s

Premium hair styling powder

Briogeo Blossom and Blossom Ginseng and Biotin Volumizing Root Powder

Briogeo’s styling powder adds remarkable volume by applying it at the root level. The formula contains ginseng and biotin that nourish the scalp and may also promote hair growth.

Sold by Kohl’s, Sephora, Amazon and Ulta

ORIBE Swept Up Volume Powder Spray

ORIBE’s premium powder is enriched with vitamins and plant-based ingredients, so it is as good for your scalp and hair as it is for your style. You’ll be able to apply it in seconds with the spray-on applicator.

Sold by Amazon

EVO Haze Styling Powder Spray

EVO Haze powder has a light, silky feel that adds weightless body to thin, limp hair. It’s also easy to apply, thanks to the pump spray applicator that makes it possible to use just the right amount without wasting the powder.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.