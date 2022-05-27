Which dpHue product is best?

Whether you’re looking for root coverage between salon visits or want to maintain a healthy scalp and hair without paying a salon premium, dpHue’s hair care line is a fantastic at-home solution. Their products nourish all hair types, color-treated or not. They can help you protect your hair from heat damage, brighten dull colors, boost shine and cover roots.

If you’re considering trying a dpHue product, the brand’s gentle scalp and hair cleanser, Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, is a top pick for maximum care.

What to know before you buy a dpHue product

History of dpHue

Donna Pohlad, an entrepreneur and mom, and Justin Anderson, a celebrity stylist, launched dpHue in 2011 as a solution for people who needed root touch-ups between salon visits. Since then, they have broadened their brand’s offerings to boost customers’ daily hair care routines and help them achieve salon-quality results from home.

DpHue’s product line

The dpHue product line includes these categories:

Shampoos , cleansers and scalp scrubs

, cleansers and scalp scrubs Conditioners , hair oils and hair masks

, hair oils and hair masks Heat and ultraviolet light protectants

and ultraviolet light protectants Hair and texturizing sprays

and texturizing sprays Glosses, color and blonding solutions

DpHue’s key benefits

The best dpHue product for you depends on what your hair needs. The company’s line offers a wide range of hair care solutions, including:

Restoring your hair and scalp

and scalp Touching up roots , even gray hair

, even gray hair Toning brassiness

Brightening and boosting color

What to look for in a quality a dpHue product

Color-safe

Harsh chemicals, UV rays and direct heat from styling tools can damage and prematurely dull color-treated hair. An excellent way to protect your color is avoiding chemicals known to strip hair of its natural oils and dry it out. You can also preserve freshly colored hair from sun and excessive heat damage by adding a heat protectant to your hair-care routine.

DpHue’s cleansing, toning and conditioning products do not contain chemicals that cause premature fading, such as parabens, sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. The brand has also developed an excellent line of heat protectants that are safe to use on color-treated hair and free of harmful chemicals.

Protein

If your locks are stringy and limp, they likely need protein. Adding protein to damaged or lifeless hair can help restore its natural shine, prevent breakage and strengthen the hair follicle.

Some dpHue products contain hydrolyzed vegetable protein because it optimizes absorption and revitalizes porous and damaged hair.

UV protection

Even if you have not colored or chemically treated your hair, the sun can harm your cuticles, which are essential to maintaining your hair shaft’s integrity. Other ways UV rays can damage your hair include degradation of vital proteins, loss of pigment and premature breakage.

Some dpHue products use cinnamidopropyltrimonium chloride, which absorbs UV rays and quickly bonds to the hair whether added to a shampoo, spray or cream. It’s also conditioning, prevents breakage and helps protect against color fading.

Another common ingredient dpHue uses to protect your hair from the sun is raspberry seed extract, which absorbs UV rays. Note that the extract does not provide an adequate UV shield for the skin because it offers limited protection against UVA, the deep-penetrating rays that cause skin cancer.

How much you can expect to spend on a dpHue product

DpHue products range from $6-$100. While the brand sells smaller sample-size products and sets, you will likely spend about $30 for a 5- to 8.5-ounce bottle of shampoo, conditioner or hair gloss.

DpHue product FAQ

Are dpHue products cruelty-free?

A. Yes, dpHue never does animal testing for any of its products.

What are parabens, and are they harmful?

A. Parabens, commonly used in beauty products, are preservatives known to disrupt your body’s hormones. While they are safe in small amounts, the average person is exposed to more parabens than they realize because many everyday products contain them.

What are sulfates, and are they harmful?

A. They are chemicals commonly added to hair products such as shampoo to remove dirt and oil from hair. While they are not harmful to your health, they tend to strip hair of moisture, leaving it dry, damaged and frizzy.

What’s the best dpHue product to buy?

Top dpHue product

Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse

What you need to know: It gently cleans your hair without stripping it of its natural oils.

What you’ll love: The formula helps you tame frizz and adds shine. Its proteins strengthen your hair and seal your cuticles. This is made free of parabens, sulfates and gluten. It is also cruelty-free, vegan and color-safe.

What you should consider: Instead of using this daily, try adding it to your existing shampoo rotation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top dpHue product for the money

Color Fresh Thermal Protection Spray

What you need to know: This spray protects your hair from heat up to 450 degrees and leaves it silky.

What you’ll love: It’s a quick, easy way to shield any hair type from heating-tool damage and reduce frizz. It’s lightweight, water-soluble and protects color-treated hair from fading. It is also formulated without harmful parabens, sulfates, gluten and phthalates.

What you should consider: You might be able to find comparable brands’ heat protectants for less money.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Color Fresh Blow Dry Creme

What you need to know: It protects your hair from high heat and color-fading UV light as it boosts shine.

What you’ll love: This lightweight formula features argan oil and shea butter for a color-safe, smoothing and hydrating style solution. It fights frizz and humidity without leaving buildup behind. Its ingredients are free of parabens, sulfates, gluten and phthalates.

What you should consider: If you prefer to stay away from cream formulas, consider dpHue’s spray-on heat protectants.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dermstore, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

