Which Elf concealer is best?

Because it can hide skin imperfections, an important step in many beauty enthusiasts’ makeup routine is applying concealer. Premium beauty brands offer a nice selection of concealers made of quality ingredients, but they can be expensive. For those who want these features at an affordable price, Elf Cosmetics concealers are excellent choices.

Elf concealers come in numerous versatile shades and are formulated for customizable coverage and long wear. The brand’s popular Hydrating Camo Concealer also moisturizes skin while giving it a flawless finish.

What to know before you buy an Elf concealer

About Elf

Elf cosmetics was founded in 2004 and set out to offer quality products that were also inexpensive. Despite the low prices, the company doesn’t use harsh additives in its makeup and skin care products, which are also vegan and cruelty-free.

When you use Elf makeup, you can feel confident that you aren’t applying potentially harmful chemicals to your skin. Each product is formulated without parabens, hydroquinone, triclosan, nonylphenol ethoxylates, phthalates or triclocarban.

Benefits of Elf concealers

The main reason for applying concealer is to minimize or hide dark spots, uneven skin tone, blemishes and dark circles under the eyes. Like concealers by many other brands, Elf concealers have a thick, creamy consistency and rich pigmentation that cover skin flaws and leave behind a smooth, even complexion.

Elf concealers contain natural or plant-based ingredients such as vitamins and avocado oil that nourish skin. They are also lightweight, buildable and blendable, and provide all-day wear. And in addition to imperfection coverage, some Elf concealers moisturize or brighten the skin. The result is hydrated skin that glows.

For animal lovers, Elf’s cruelty-free policy may be the most important benefit the company offers. In the past, it was primarily expensive luxury brands that offered cruelty-free products. However, Elf makes it possible to opt for cruelty-free beauty on a budget.

How to use concealer

It’s easy to apply concealer for an even, flawless finish.

Cleanse your skin before applying makeup. Apply a thin layer of foundation (if you use it) before adding your concealer. Apply a small amount of concealer on problematic areas such as blemishes and under-eye circles. Gently blend the concealer with the applicator, your fingertips, or a makeup blender or sponge. Apply another layer of concealer on areas that need additional coverage. Lock in your look by patting on pressed or loose powder.

What to look for in a quality Elf concealer

Consistency

Elf concealers have a thick, liquid consistency. These creamy formulas come with brush or sponge-tip applicator that make them easy to apply and blend.

Shades

Concealer won’t work if the color isn’t a good match. Elf concealers come in numerous versatile colors made to match different skin tones as well as cool, neutral and warm undertones.

Finishes

Elf concealers offer satin, matte or luminous finishes. Satin is a versatile finish that works well for most users, while matte provides optimal coverage. Additionally, a luminous finish produces a brightening effect that works well on the skin under the eyes.

How much you can expect to spend on an Elf concealer

Elf concealers typically cost $6-$8. However, you may find them on sale for as low as $3-$3.50.

Elf concealer FAQ

How long does a tube of Elf concealer last?

A. The longevity of one container of Elf concealer varies, as it depends on how often you use it. With daily application, it may last three to six months. When it comes to an expiration date, expect concealer to last about 12 to 18 months from the date of purchase.

Can I use an Elf concealer with my favorite foundation?

A. Definitely. Your best shade of concealer should blend perfectly with your current foundation. Just be sure to choose a shade that matches your skin tone for a seamless look.

What’s the best Elf concealer to buy?

Top Elf concealer

Elf Hydrating Camo Concealer

What you need to know: This is Elf’s go-to concealer for its hydrating, full-coverage formula.

What you’ll love: This concealer locks in moisture and leaves skin feeling soft and dewy. It’s a full-coverage option with a smooth, satin finish. And you have a choice of 24 shades, so there’s one that will work for almost all skin tones.

What you should consider: Some of the shades are lighter once applied than they appear online or in the tube. The concealer may cake a bit and settle in fine lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Elf concealer for the money

Elf 16HR Camo Concealer

What you need to know: Once you find a shade that works for you, chances are you’ll be impressed with this highly pigmented concealer’s coverage and long wear.

What you’ll love: It’s the best choice for those who need full coverage with long wear, as it can wear as long as 16 hours. It contains kaolin clay that produces a matte finish. The full-coverage formula comes in 24 shades and is ideal for dark circles, red spots, blemishes and more.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to find the right shade, as many are much lighter than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Elf Flawless Brightening Concealer

What you need to know: If you prefer a concealer that brightens skin over one with a matte finish, this is worth considering.

What you’ll love: With its brightening effect, it illuminates skin for a finish that glows. It’s great for brightening the area under the eyes. You can choose from 12 shades.

What you should consider: It doesn’t cover as well as others by the brand, and is best for those who prefer light coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

