Which hypoallergenic diaper is best?

Many babies suffer from sensitive skin. This can materialize in the form of redness and diaper rash. There are numerous causes for these skin issues, and one might be the synthetic material in your baby’s diapers.

If this is the case, it’s time to switch to hypoallergenic diapers because they will be more gentle on your baby’s skin. Hypoallergenic diapers are becoming more common, but the best is Huggies Hypoallergenic Diaper because they are dermatologist-tested and made from the highest quality materials.

What to know before you buy a hypoallergenic diaper

Material

Unlike regular diapers, hypoallergenic diapers are free from fragrance, parabens, dyes, allergens, chlorine, latex and lotion while being made from plant-based materials, such as aloe vera and bamboo.

Some parents of babies with sensitive skin opt for cloth diapers. Not only are they environmentally friendly because they cut down on the amount of waste associated with disposable diapers, but they contain fewer chemicals and are more comfortable. Cloth diapers are also a great way to save money in the long room because you will have to buy fewer.

Size and fit

You want your child’s diaper to be secure enough to prevent leakage but not too tight or uncomfortable. Different brands can fit your child differently, but you can find most brands of hypoallergenic diapers in the following traditional sizes:

Newborn: Up to 10 pounds

Size 1: 8 to 14 pounds

Size 2: 12 to 18 pounds

Size 3: 16 to 21 pounds

Size 4: 20 to 32 pounds

Size 5: 27 to 35 pounds

Size 6: 35 pounds and over

However, some specialty or eco-friendly brands don’t adhere to the traditional sizes, so be sure to double-check before purchasing to see if you might need to size up or size down.

What to look for in a quality hypoallergenic diaper

Absorbency

A diaper is only as good as its absorbency and leak protection level, but those two characteristics don’t always go hand-in-hand. Fit plays a role in this, as does thickness. Also, look for features like an absorbent core, wetness channels or a back sheet specifically designed to absorb wetness and prevent leaks.

Wetness indicator

As you gain experience as a parent, you can become more adept at knowing when your baby needs to be changed, but unfortunately, they can’t tell you, and you can’t always keep checking their diaper. Luckily, some brands of diapers have a wetness indicator that changes color to let you know when it’s time to change the diaper.

Quantity

Buying diapers in bulk can save you money, so take advantage of multi-packs whenever possible, but keep in mind that your baby is not going to remain the same size forever. You’re just one growth spurt away from your baby moving up a size or two, so be careful when loading up on a particular size.

How much can you expect to spend on a hypoallergenic diaper?

Since hypoallergenic diapers are sold in various quantities, it’s best to break it down by cost per diaper. On average, they will range from 37 cents-48 cents. The pricing will vary based on the brand, material and the total number of diapers included in each package.

Hypoallergenic diaper FAQ

How will I know if my baby is allergic to a diaper?

A. You first want to rule out any allergies your baby may have to skincare products, such as soap, shampoo or lotion. Signs that your baby might be allergic to their diaper include chronic rashes even when the diaper is dry and skin reactions that occur when there have not been any changes to their diet or eating habits.

What should I do if my baby is allergic to regular diapers?

A. Try switching to diapers that are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free, chlorine-free, antibacterial, gluten-free and vegan to determine best what element of the diaper your baby might be allergic to.

What’s the best hypoallergenic diaper to buy?

Top hypoallergenic diaper

Huggies Hypoallergenic Diaper

What you need to know: Keep your baby’s skin soft and safe with these responsibly sourced, hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested diapers.

What you’ll love: These diapers are safe and approved for little ones with even the most sensitive skin. Its breathable cover offers maximum airflow, while the high-quality materials are paraben-free, lotion-free and fragrance-free. The flexible leg and softback pockets reduce poop explosions, while the wetness indicator lets you know when it’s time to change.

What you should consider: The leg holes on these diapers can run large for babies with skinnier legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hypoallergenic diaper for the money

Mama Bear Gentle Touch Diapers, Hypoallergenic

What you need to know: Gentle on the skin, light on your wallet, these budget-friendly diapers are hypoallergenic and offer 12 hours of leak protection.

What you’ll love: These diapers feature an adorably designed, soft and breathable outer shell that keeps your baby comfortable at all times. Designed for comfort and functionality, the thin, flexible fit allows them to move around while maintaining a snug and secure fit.

What you should consider: If purchasing this brand for the first time, Mama Bear recommends you select the size your baby would normally wear, and if the fit is too snug, size up so the diaper can provide extra absorbency.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pampers Pure Protection Disposable Baby Diapers

What you need to know: Enriched with shea butter, these plant-based hypoallergenic diapers are clinically proven to protect your baby’s skin.

What you’ll love: These diapers offer both style, protection and safety with their designer prints, premium USA-grown cotton and 12 hours of wetness protection. Created from the best materials, these diapers are chlorine bleach, fragrance, paraben and latex-free, while the shea butter line helps to nourish and protect their delicate skin.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that these diapers run larger than other household name brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

