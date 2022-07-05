What is the best dorm refrigerator?

When moving to college, many items can make a new space feel homier. One of the most essential of these is a dorm refrigerator, usually coming in at half the size of a standard fridge, that can be perfect for both snacks and drinks. However, there are several aspects that one should keep in mind before buying the best fridge for their new space.

Dorm refrigerator considerations

Freezer or no freezer?

How big of an ice cream fan are you? If the answer is a resounding “huge” fan, consider looking at dorm refrigerator options that include a space to store all kinds of delicious desserts. Additionally, having a fridge that also has a freezer is beneficial for storing things like frozen fruits and vegetables, which adds another layer of convenience.

Size

Just like the size of dorm rooms, the size of dorm refrigerators can vary drastically. Can it be stored under a desk? Next to the bed or perhaps even under it? The last thing you would want is to realize at the last minute that the fridge does not fit in the room. That is why it is important to be aware of the size of the fridge.

Style

If you are looking to create the perfect aesthetic for your dorm room, then having a dorm refrigerator to match your style is of the utmost importance. Dorm refrigerators have a wide variety of styles, from retro and bold to modern and sleek. Determining what would look best in your room can come down to the finest details, including what kind of dorm refrigerator would tie the room together.

The best dorm refrigerators

Best of the best dorm refrigerator

Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator

Our take: This dual refrigerator and freezer unit has adjustable temperature ranges that can switch between 32-50 degrees for the refrigerator compartment and 11.2-5 degrees for the freezer compartment. It is also great for drinks, leftovers and ice cream.

What we like: Has adjustable legs and a reversible door that can be opened from either side. Just above the height of a desk, this dorm refrigerator is quite roomy and sleek.

What we dislike: There have been some reports of the refrigerator being somewhat noisy due to its larger size.

Best bang for your buck dorm refrigerator

FRIGIDAIRE BLACK 1.6 Cu Ft Compact Dorm Fridge with Dry Erase Board

Our take: Both convenient and practical, this FRIGIDAIRE unit doubles as an eraser board that allows the user to write and erase with ease.

What we like: Its small and portable design makes it perfect for multiple placement options in any room and has adjustable leveling legs.

What we dislike: It is smaller in size, so is not ideal for keeping a large amount of food or leftovers inside.

Honorable mentions

Galanz Retro Compact Refrigerator with Dual Doors

Our take: This beautiful, retro dorm refrigerator is perfect for those who want a classic 50’s look in their room and comes in several colors including glossy red, blue and green.

What we like: There is plenty of space for multiple beverages, as well as separate drawers for fruits and vegetables. Additionally, the slide-out glass shelf is removable to provide multiple ways to organize.

What we dislike: There are some reports of denting occurring rather easily, making this dorm refrigerator less durable than other options.

RCA 3.2 Mini Refrigerator

Our take: This versatile dorm refrigerator comes in eight different colors and would be perfect to match just about any dorm room.

What we like: A reversible door makes this unit easy to fit into any part of the room and contains both a freezer and refrigerator unit in one.

What we dislike: Some reports of being noisy.

Danby Designer 1.7 Compact Refrigerator

Our take: This compact dorm refrigerator is portable and has a sleek, retro design like a classic bank safe.

What we like: Its elegant design can look as good next to a bed as it would on a desk, and with a cabinet-mounted bottle opener, is perfect for storing all kinds of drinks.

What we dislike: It is smaller than most other options.

TECCPO Mini Fridge with Freezer for Dorm

Our take: A large capacity dorm refrigerator, the TECCPO unit is both low-noise and energy-star rated, which is perfect for a studious and quiet environment.

What we like: Its adjustable shelving and storage design makes organizing all sorts of food easy while having ample room.

What we dislike: For some, this 3.1 cubic foot is quite big for a dorm room, especially one with not too much extra space.

KUPPET Retro, 2-Door Compact Refrigerator for Dorm

Our take: Another option with a great retro design, the KUPPET dorm refrigerator has both an elegant charm and classic feel, complete with chrome handles.

What we like: It is both quiet and has an adjustable temperature control thermostat knob, and even has interior LED lighting to match its 50’s feel.

What we dislike: Because of its chrome finish, there have been some reports of denting or scratching with intense use.

