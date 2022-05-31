Which black kitchen sink is best?

Black kitchen sinks are a bold choice. When you like dark colors but don’t want your entire kitchen to be dominated by them, a jolt of inky darkness below the counter might be the best solution.

The Blanco Silgranit Kitchen Sink is beautiful and durable — the perfect combination of both style and utility.

What to know before you buy a black kitchen sink

Shiny vs. matte

The finish of your black sink is a critical detail.

A shiny sink is beautiful when it is clean, but when it’s not, every little speck of dirt and tiny scratch stands out. Lower-priced shiny sinks may also be made of inferior material that wears — and shows wear — faster. Matte: Matte finishes are less exuberant and blend well, allowing other features to stand out. They can cost more than their shiny counterparts, and it’s hard to tell when they need a good scrubbing.

Materials

Kitchen sinks need to be functional, but they should also be beautiful. Take care to select a material you love, especially if it is the focal point of your kitchen. There are four main materials for black kitchen sinks.

Granite and other natural stone is a beautiful, durable natural material that looks great in a variety of kitchen styles. They can be expensive, and they may not be as dark as you’d like. Marble: This classic material is a luxurious statement in a sink. It requires care and attention to stay beautiful, and it is both expensive and heavy. Completely black marble is also rare, so expect streaks of white or other natural colors to come through, too.

This classic material is a luxurious statement in a sink. It requires care and attention to stay beautiful, and it is both expensive and heavy. Completely black marble is also rare, so expect streaks of white or other natural colors to come through, too. Silgranit: Silgranit is a manufactured composite kitchen sink material that is made in a single mold. It is 80% natural stone, is nonporous and resists stains, odors and scratches. It is food-safe, and it is available in coal-black.

Silgranit is a manufactured composite kitchen sink material that is made in a single mold. It is 80% natural stone, is nonporous and resists stains, odors and scratches. It is food-safe, and it is available in coal-black. Enameled cast iron: This is the leading choice for farmhouse sinks across the U.S. They are durable and very functional, but they are also extremely heavy.

It can be simple or highly ornate, and which style you select affects its final price. In some cases, a black finish over a stainless steel sink is an affordable option. Acrylic: Acrylic is available in many colors, but you get what you pay for. These are not particularly sturdy or attractive. They are also not heat-safe and melt, scratch or chip easily.

Single vs. double bowl

Sinks of every color are available in either single- or double-bowl versions.

Double-bowl sinks can be split evenly in half or another proportion, depending on your needs. They are sometimes larger than single-bowl sinks, and some cooks find that even the larger side of the bowl is still too small for their biggest pots. Single bowl: Single-bowl black kitchen sinks are often cheaper because they are easier to produce. They still have the same capacity as a double-bowl sink, or even more.

Some black kitchen sinks are available in a triple-bowl version. The third bowl houses a small opening for a garbage disposal.

What to look for in a quality black kitchen sink

Installation options

A kitchen sink can either stand out or melt into the background. Nowhere is this more true than when it comes to installation. A black sink mounted underneath the counter seems to disappear, while a drop-in model clearly outlines the work surface. If you aren’t sure which you prefer, look for a sink that can be mounted both ways.

Easy care

Your kitchen sink should not require a day’s labor to keep clean. Most black kitchen sinks can be simply scoured with a mild cleaner to stay beautiful.

Stain- and odor-resistant

Because of the dark color, most black kitchen sinks won’t show stains. However, more porous natural stone with striations or variations may hold stains longer than composite options. If keeping stains and odors at bay is important, look for sinks that have these features.

How much you can expect to spend on a black kitchen sink

The price varies depending on the material, the size and the type of sink you select. Expect to spend $300-$1,000.

Black kitchen sink FAQ

Do black kitchen sinks show dirt?

A. In general, no. Black kitchen sinks are masterful at hiding smudges and stains that would pop out of a white sink.

However, it’s a different story if you have a black metal sink and hard water. Limestone deposits stand out stark white on this material.

Do you need to have a black faucet?

A. No. Black is a blank canvas in much the same way that white is. Copper, silver and other faucet colors work well.

What’s the best black kitchen sink to buy?

Top black kitchen sink

Blanco Silgranit Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This is a sleek, sophisticated sink in an innovative material.

What you’ll love: It can be installed as a drop-in or under-mount sink. This is a single bowl and is corrosion-resistant. The drain is offset, and the bowl is large. It’s also available in 10 colors and two additional sizes.

What you should consider: It is heavy and requires at least 36 inches of counter space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black kitchen sink for the money

Kraus Quarza Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: This affordable sink features a durable material that won’t lose its color over time.

What you’ll love: It is a double-bowl sink with metal accents. The engineered material is 80% quartz and resists heat up to 670 degrees. It can be installed as an under-mount or drop-in sink, and it has rounded corners for easy cleaning. The bottom is sloped for quick draining.

What you should consider: You may need to add braces to the cabinets below the sink.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blanco Silgranit 60/40 Double Bowl Kitchen Sink

What you need to know: If you like a double bowl but use them for the same tasks, this is a good choice.

What you’ll love: The 60/40 split is great for dividing tasks between two sinks. Blanco is the only company that makes silgranit sinks to the standards of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO). It includes the hardware you need to either amount underneath the counter or drop it in. This sink comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: This sink is only available in one size in coal black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

