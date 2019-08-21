FOX 46 Charlotte WJZY and My 12 WMYT viewers will need to rescan their TV on September 11, 2019 to continue to watch using an over-the-air antenna.

Don’t worry, it is simple. Just grab your TV remote, press the Menu button. Go to the Channel or Antenna Menu and select Auto Tune or Rescan. Your TV will do the rest. If you rescanned your TV prior to September 11, 2019, you will need to rescan it again.

If you watch via cable or satellite, there’s no need to do anything. For questions or more help call 704-944-3490 or email wjzyengineering@foxtv.com. Thank you for watching FOX 46 Charlotte and My 12!