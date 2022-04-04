(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You’ve heard stories all month long, and Queen City News recently gathered at Truist Field to honor the four finalists and announce the local winner of our Remarkable Women campaign.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, Queen City News highlighted four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

To refresh your memory, our finalists were:

Finalist #1 Dr. Sonja Chisolm Finalist’s Hometown Charlotte Years ago, Dr. Sonja Chisolm said that God gave her a vision. That vision became Gracious Hands, a non-profit organization that serves homeless women with children in the Charlotte area. Read More… Finalist #2 Monique Johnson Finalist’s Hometown Charlotte Monique Johnson runs an organization called A Fresh Start CLT which provides addiction and holistic counseling to human trafficking survivors and their children. Read More…

Finalist #3 Mary Ferreri Finalist’s Hometown Charlotte Emerald School of Excellence opened its doors about four years ago in Charlotte. At the heart of it all is Mary Ferreri. Read More… Finalist #4 Janette Kinard Finalist’s Hometown Charlotte Janette started Champion House of Care, a non-profit day support program that provides care for people aged 13 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Read More…

And the winner is…

Mary Ferreri

Executive Director of Emerald School of Excellence

A high school specifically designed for youth recovering from substance abuse.

Mary was awarded a $1,000 donation in her name to the non-profit of her choice. She joins more than 100 local winners in the running to be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Congratulations to Mary Ferreri, our local Remarkable Woman of the Year!