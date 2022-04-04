(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You’ve heard stories all month long, and Queen City News recently gathered at Truist Field to honor the four finalists and announce the local winner of our Remarkable Women campaign.
Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.
Throughout Women’s History Month, Queen City News highlighted four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.
To refresh your memory, our finalists were:
Finalist #1Dr. Sonja Chisolm
Finalist’s HometownCharlotte
Finalist #2Monique Johnson
Finalist’s HometownCharlotte
Finalist #3Mary Ferreri
Finalist’s HometownCharlotte
Finalist #4Janette Kinard
Finalist’s HometownCharlotte
And the winner is…
Mary Ferreri
Executive Director of Emerald School of Excellence
A high school specifically designed for youth recovering from substance abuse.
Mary was awarded a $1,000 donation in her name to the non-profit of her choice. She joins more than 100 local winners in the running to be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!
Congratulations to Mary Ferreri, our local Remarkable Woman of the Year!