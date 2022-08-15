CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our first Queen City Question is, “Who makes sure Charlotte’s elevators are in working order?”

The simple answer is – it’s the state. But let’s dive a little deeper.

It’s probably the last thing you check when you get on an elevator if you bother checking it all.

The inspection paper that is supposed to be on the inside shows when the last time the state of North Carolina checked to ensure that the elevator was safe for you to ride.

But if you live in Mecklenburg County, there’s a chance you’ll see something troubling: an inspection date from over a year ago.

Why is that concerning?

Because the state is supposed to check them yearly… it’s the law.

According to a Department of Labor spokesperson, the state had 801 elevators out of 6,953 overdue for inspection in Mecklenburg county as of June. That averages out to roughly 1 in 10 elevators in the county that haven’t been checked in the last year.

So, why are they so far behind? We sat down with Department of Labor spokesperson Josh Dobson to find out.

“The Department of Labor is not immune to the workforce shortage across our state. So you couple that with COVID-19 and the fact that, you know, it’s a very narrow set of standards that you have to have to be an elevator inspector,” Dobson said.

What are those standards? Well, for starters, an applicant needs a minimum of five years of experience and can pass a quality elevator inspector certified test or a QEI.

Dobson says that the higher wages in the private sector have made it difficult to hire qualified inspectors. While the Department of Labor struggles like other businesses to hire workers, what does that mean for your safety when riding elevators?

In North Carolina, building owners must have that necessary all-in certificate in their elevators or face a fine of up to $250 daily.

They’re also supposed to maintain and inspect them regularly.

It’s the Department of Labor that’s required to check to make sure they’re doing that, so, in the meantime, we’re supposed to trust them?

Well, according to Dobson… in part, yes.

“The people of North Carolina, if they see an issue by chance, they can report it to, uh, the building owner, or they can report it to the North Carolina Department of Labor,” he said. “They can get us directly from our website, so twofold; we’re depending on the owner of the building, and we are getting the inspections done as quickly as we can. I’m encouraging North Carolinians. If they see one that’s not been inspected or they see an issue, please report it either to us or the building owner.”

We went to the state website listing the elevators and their last inspection date.

There we found records showing the NASCAR Hall of Fame, major hotels like the Westin uptown, significant office buildings like 201 South Tryon street, 300 South Tryon street, and luxury apartment buildings like the Ascent, The Mint, and more, all overdue.

We showed those records to Dobson.

“I would want to make sure, but I haven’t seen any that is beyond late 2020 and, and maybe 2021, but most of them have been up to date,” Dobson said.

So, we went out to verify those dates ourselves.

Sure enough, we found those inspection papers at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, The Westin, and more all hadn’t been signed off on since 2020. In some cases, much further back than late 2020, or even mid-2020, try January 29, 2020, for an elevator at the Mint Museum.

At the time of our sit-down interview, over 860 days had passed since anyone from the Department of Labor had been there to inspect it.

So, when will the issue get resolved? When can you trust the elevators you’re getting on are safe?

“I don’t want to give you a set date, but I am aware of it, and we are working as hard as we can to make sure that we get all the elevators, uh, inspected and up to date,” Dobson said.

To Dobson’s credit, in an email from a Department of Labor spokesperson that we received two days after the interview, they said they had hired a new inspector that would be starting soon. As of the last check of their website, elevators at the NASCAR Hall of Fame was inspected.

The Mint Museum, Westin, and many others were still waiting for that all-important check from the state.

