CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Pride may be considered one of the largest LGBTQ events in the South, but with crowds expected to be above 200,000 for this year’s festivities, happening this weekend, the crowd will also include allies and supporters, people from marginalized communities, along with people from out of town.

The event will have several things people need to be aware of, even if they are not heading to Uptown for the festivities.

Weather

The Queen City News Pinpoint Weather team said that showers are expected off and on throughout the weekend, with a higher chance on Sunday. Many events, including the Charlotte Pride Parade, will be happening “rain or shine”, according to organizers.

Road Closures

South Tryon St. will be closed between Morehead and East 4th for most of the weekend. As of Friday afternoon, some side streets and intersections are open, but access onto South Tryon is limited to set-up for the event. Those side streets and intersections will close Saturday. On Sunday, closures will extend to 9th Street for the parade, which begins at 1 p.m.

Parking

Parking will be at a premium for the event. People are encouraged to use the city’s light rail system to travel into Uptown, with many stops nearby to South Tryon St.

Security

Charlotte Pride organizers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police noted that there will be an increased police presence, partly due to the political and social climate around the LGBTQ community currently. They noted, however, that there are no specific threats.

COVID-19

Organizers asked that people who feel sick, stay home.

Monkeypox

The virus is disproportionately affecting gay communities and other men who have sex with men, along with people of color. As part of a Biden administration program targeting LGBTQ events, the Mecklenburg County Dept. of Public Health is offering a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines at Charlotte Pride to those who are qualified. Qualifications recently opened up who any man who has sex with a man or transgender person who has had multiple sex partners in the last 90 days.

Organizers expressed no major concerns about crowd sizes, which are expected to be higher than the last in-person Pride event in 2019.

Along with festival vendors, various performers are also expected to be at the event throughout the weekend, including Daya, Siena Liggins, Kalifa, Galloway, and Jonhae Thee Egyptian Goddess.

Drag performers Patti O’Furniture and Delighted Tobehere are expected to be a part of the festivities and/or the parade. Yvie Oddly and Angeria Paris VanMichaels, both from Rupaul’s Drag Race, are also expected to perform Sunday.