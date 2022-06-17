UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many couples share the dream of becoming parents, but that dream was a more difficult journey for two fathers in Union County. During Pride Month, Queen City News spoke to the dads and their daughter about their journey.

“I knew I was in trouble the first time I tried to change her diaper and she tried to bite my finger off,” said Elliott Jernigan.

“She did,” said Joshua Jernigan.

Before the Jernigan’s became parents, they each felt differently about wanting to be fathers.

“I knew I wanted a child; I came into this with that knowledge,” said Joshua.

“I took a little more convincing, I’d say I was a little on the fence on the issue,” said Elliott.

But it didn’t take too long to persuade Elliott.

Now he’s a dad to his beautiful little girl, Elizabeth, but the road to get there took years.

“We went through the program, we did all the training, and, in the end, they don’t work with families like ours, and so we were kind of blindsided by that,” said Joshua.

The Jernigans started out trying to be foster parents, but that didn’t go so well in Kentucky where they lived then. They feel they were discriminated against because they’re gay.

“Honestly, that rejection was one of the harder parts, yes, we’ve had failures, yes, we’ve dealt with all of this, but that one was rejected to us because of who we were, not because someone wanted to parent their child,” said Joshua.

After that, they had two failed adoptions. In one instance, the mom decided to keep her baby, the other was a scam.

“It’s a mourning process. It’s something you expect to happen that doesn’t,” said Elliott.

But the five-year wait was well worth it. They built a relationship with Elizabeth’s mom before her baby girl was born, and they rushed to the hospital to be there for the delivery.

Elizabeth was born prematurely and was in the NICU for weeks while her dads waited nervously.

“On the one hand, it’s like somebody’s handling a lot of care. This is a nice way to ease into but on the other hand you’re obviously nerve wracked because your kid’s in the hospital,” said Elliott.

Now she’s growing up fast.

When the Jernigans first moved to Union County a number of years ago and attended Elizabeth’s first Pride in Charlotte, they noticed something missing.

“I was completely shocked with not only how few gay families we met, but how inaccessible to families gay events were,” said Joshua.

But that’s improving, as well as the movement from “Mommy and Me” to more inclusivity.

“It’s nice to see it as parents because our kid can be a little more accepted in this area because we see where the acceptance is,” said Joshua.

That doesn’t mean they don’t have challenges, including some scary situations.

“I started an organization for trans kids, and so the death threats have been around that, because trans kids are very controversial especially here in North Carolina,” said Joshua.

They have to strike a balance as a family.

“It’s difficult because we want to make sure we’re safe, our kid’s safe, and that we’re also making an impact in our community,” said Joshua.

They’re raising their little girl.

“We’ve surrounded her by good female role models to watch them break those glass ceilings, so for us, it’s important for her to know you can literally do anything you can be anything,” said Joshua Jernigan.

They’re putting no limits on their love.