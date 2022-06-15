ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We are estimating 8-10,000 people this year for Pride,” Organizer Brittany Carroll said.

But she’s running into a few issues.

Last year, Carroll and her team hosted Rock Hill’s first pride festival which saw over 5,000 people… she says this year they knew they’d need more space and maybe even a road closure.

“We filled out our application with the city and were told in person and were told that there was a new ordinance being written that would prevent events like this from taking place… and that we needed to look at other options,” Carroll said.

We reached out to the city — who returned comment by an emailed statement saying:

We’re in the process of reevaluating our street closure policy for downtown area special events, so the road closure requests for this event and others weren’t approved.

Fortunately, our downtown has seen a lot of growth, and each road closure affects parking availability and limits access for the many residents, which leads to complaints. In the last few years, two apartment buildings have opened on Main Street, with more residential units set to open this summer. We’re working through ways to balance the positive increase of regular downtown traffic (both vehicular and pedestrian) with support of past, recurring City events such as Food Truck Friday and ChristmasVille.

Accordingly, staff suggested the use of Fountain Park for the Pride Festival. It’s my understanding that the event organizers agreed to that option. There was no vote by City Council and no ordinance in process related to Pride events.

But Carroll says Fountain Park is a public place with rules and regulations.

“When I asked if we could get it in writing on what we can and can’t do, we were just basically told that they would turn a blind eye to it,” she said. “That to me is really nothing in writing and it just makes me feel like they can just come shut it down at any point because we know we’re not allowed to have amplified sound there or food truck or things like that without a special events permit.”

She also says they met with Mayor John Gettys at a Pints with the Mayor event and told him the ordinance prevents any events from happening, and even the Arts Council was concerned about events that they might host.

They were also told that they would pick and choose which events would work and Carroll says, “that’s a slippery slope.”

But this doesn’t mean there won’t be a festival.

They’ve decided to hold it on two different lots that another business was approved – so the festival will be spread across the city.

“In hindsight, it will be okay, but we’re to the point where we just really want our city to focus and recognize this as a festival just as they do other festivals.”