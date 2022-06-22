ROCK HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The second annual Rock Hill Pride festival will look a little different this year.

A denied special events permit has moved the festivities from one location to three separate locations, causing main organizer Brittany Kelly and her staff to work double time around the clock.

“A special events permit allows you to have food trucks, so there would be extra food for us instead of us having to try and find a home for them on private property. We’re also having to handle trash our own selves and bathroom, things like that,” she said.

Kelly says those permits also include security. Without it, Kelly is trying to round up at least 200 volunteers to not only help with the flow of the festival, Bbut to make sure everyone is safe from any protestors.

She held a volunteer meeting on Wednesday outside of her business, The Mercantile, to discuss what security measures would look like as well as other duties she needed volunteers to cover.

Andrew Lazenby is a part of the current security team. They’re using a technique from a national security organization called The Parasol Patrol, designed to protect people during events like these.

“And we just pretty much make a wall of color using umbrellas between ourselves and the protestors, we don’t engage them, we don’t discuss anything with them, we’re just a silent wall,” Lazenby said.

They unknowingly used the method during last year’s pride events when there was a problem with demonstrators interrupting events. This year they wanted to make it more orderly.

“We’ve actually hired professional security to be here to help divide it amongst the areas, and we’ll have volunteers amongst all three areas.”

The first event of the festival begins tomorrow at Fountain Park at 6p. For more information on how you can help or attend, go to Rock Hill Pride Festival on Facebook.