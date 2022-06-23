ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “A lil’ rain never killed nobody, we’ll live, we’ll be fine, it might ruin some makeup, but you know what it’s a little extra highlight on you,” says Lola Kelly, a festival goer.

Despite the rain drowning out the first event scheduled for Rock Hill’s second annual pride festival, festivalgoers still found the bright side.

“This is our first one, but I think it’s actually amazing and the rain just adds everything to it,” says Hannah Shaw.

Shaw and her friends Ivan and Maddie joined the marchers as they marched with flags and more importantly umbrellas from Fountain Park to the mercantile on East White Street.

Although it’s their first one, they say they already feel so loved.

“I feel like we have faced a lot, especially being kids apart of the community and it’s nice to see some many supporters and people who are actually like with us,” Shaw.

The festival was denied a special events permit, keeping road closures, portapottys and even trash pickup away from the events. It also took away a layer of security the city would’ve provided.

Volunteers wearing green shirts not only held out stop signs as people crossed the street, they were also a part of the security team and kept their eyes open for any possible threats.

If they were to encounter protestors, their security strategy consisted of a wall off umbrellas, a strategy they received from an organization called “The Parasol Patrol”

Kelly says she was happy someone was there keeping them safe.

“It’s just so important to have everyone here know that they’re loved but they are also protected, and we don’t want anyone to feel scared to be here, you’re safe, you’re safe with us. We’re going to make sure that nothing’s going to happen,” she said.