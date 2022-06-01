CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — So much has changed in the last decade or so, and it is so visible in some of the events and celebrations that have taken place around the country that celebrate uniqueness, and Pride.

Though events themselves have had their start in the gay and lesbian communities, and its heart is still there, the celebrations have come to mean more than that.

June is the month to celebrate that uniqueness, but in Charlotte, that celebration is not happening until August.

Why is that?

“It’s actually a very boring story of calendaring, scheduling, and finding a place on the calendar that works,” said Matt Comer with Charlotte Pride.

Charlotte Pride’s celebration, in previous years, has proven quite popular, drawing hundreds of thousands of people in Uptown.

The celebration itself, in various forms, has been going on for more than 20 years, but at the beginning, when things started for the event, they needed a good spot for time.

“We didn’t want to be too close to Speed Street, because it was such a large event, and we didn’t want to be too close to Taste of Charlotte, which, at the time, was in June and also a large event,” said Comer.

Simply put–all those events in a short amount of time can lead to festival fatigue.

However, if you want to take part in Pride in June without having to travel too far for it, there are now options, and in some places, one may not entirely expect.

“We started Rock Hill Pride last year for the first year ever,” said Brittany Kelly during a recent interview, an organizer for Rock Hill Pride’s celebration coming up towards the end of June.

“We started it just as a company to celebrate the LGBTQ community here and just to support them, and then it started that the whole community wanted to participate,” said Kelly. “Within 30 days, we garnished support and the sponsorships and we had over 5,000 people show up.”

Pride events are usually known as “big city” events, but that has changed. Salisbury Pride has been going on for more than a decade, and more towns and cities across the Carolinas are having celebrations.

You may be wondering why that is, and there are two completely objective ways to look at this. First, it is good business and the economic impact of an event like this is a real thing. Second, there is the reflection on the community that is holding such a celebration.

“In those communities, the Pride events are most needed,” said Comer, referring to the smaller communities holding the events. “It’s where the folks need the most support.”

LGBTQ rights may be more recognized now, but not always on the most granular level, in neighborhoods or small towns. Rock Hill Pride’s organizers said getting the city’s participation has, so far, not been easy, which is why their event is a private venture.

“For sure, it’s 100% politics,” said Kelly.

Charlotte Pride, however, has enjoyed massive support from the Queen City.

For the uninitiated, though, Comer provided a primer on what to expect. Yes, you will see various aspects of the LGBTQ community, but he noted there is more than that.

“You walk through the festival zone, and you will see a health fair, with local doctors and physicians and other health services,” he said. “You’ll see sports and fitness groups, you’ll see small business owners, you’ll see the large corporations out there, with LGBTQ employees.”

In the past, there have been small protests against these events. However, the numbers of those who have come out publicly against Pride events have dwindled as times have changed.

Pride events, at their core, follow a simple rule, it’s a celebration of self-expression and love.

“You ask any LGBTQ person, ‘Do you remember your first Pride event?’ and every single person will say ‘yes’ and how special and meaningful it was for them,” said Comer.

Salisbury Pride and Rock Hill Pride will be held the last weekend of June.