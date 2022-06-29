CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Johnae Wright is full of life. She’s confident. She’s talented. She’s also scared. That any day could be her last simply because she’s trans.

“I’m terrified, you know, every time I walk out the. I don’t know who’s gonna clock me or, or find out, or, you know, who’s saying what, I don’t know what weapon somebody has,” Johnny says.

Those fears are sadly backed by crime statistics. Last year at least 57 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed. A majority of them were black or Latin-X transgender women. It’s a problem that the Queen City isn’t excluded from.

Just last year, two trans-black women were killed in Charlotte.

“They have to constantly worry when they walk out their front door. Is this the day that I don’t make it home because I just strictly want to be me,” says Rell Lowery.

It’s an issue Rell Lowery has spoken out about both as an advocate and also as a trans man himself.

“All I want to do is go to work or, you know, get my errands done and come back home. But simple steps like that can cost you your life because people are so comfortable saying and doing whatever they feel.

If it’s somebody that they don’t know where they don’t understand,” Rell says.

Part of understanding why black trans women are targeted more often could be explained by intersectionality, which looks at social markers as a collective whole, not individually.

“When you start to layer unique identities, which are beautiful and wonderful in, in their composite and, and you know, all of, all of the various facets of those identities, the problem is that when you become unique in the world, the system will marginalize you further,” Rell says.

So, when you’re black, trans, and a woman. Your uniqueness makes you more of a target.

“You are, you know, somebody that is dehumanized; your life doesn’t matter, and you can be disposed. And that’s the mindset of a lot of individuals.” Rell says.

Although she’s not black as a transwoman, Jenny Gunn found herself on the other end of those who wanted to dehumanize her. After beginning a divorce from her second marriage, Jenny was coming out as trans. But as Jenny was looking for allies she could turn to, someone she thought she could trust set her up.

The friend took her out for what was supposed to be a fun night.

“They took me to, uh, a lake house, and there was a bunch of people there. It was kinda felt more like a party, and then I was kind of getting tired, and I said, I’m gonna leave. And then I got hit with a beer bottle in the back of the head. I was told with a knife to my throat. You’re not going anywhere. We’re gonna teach you not to do this, that we need to beat and sexually assault the gayness outta you and nine guys beat and raped me… it was absolutely brutal,” Jenny says.

Hurt and scared, Jenny turned to the police. She won’t say what department it was but did say they were no help.

“They wouldn’t do anything. He told me that’s the price of being gay is the way they termed it. They weren’t going to do anything.” Jenny says.

At that point, Jenny felt helpless and tried taking her life for the second time.

“I just decided this is it. That wasn’t meant to be, you know, um, this, this is a sign I just need to go away,” Jenny says.

Thankfully, a friend would find Jenny before it was too late, but she would slip into depression and become homeless.

It would be her ex that found her and got her life back on track towards transitioning.

“She made sure that I moved back to Texas and forced me to promise her that I’m going to do it. And I honored that commitment,” Jenny says.

So, at the age of 45, Jenny would finally start the last leg of her journey, beginning hormone therapy and getting the help she desperately needed counseling for all the trauma she had been through.

“It was almost like being released outta prison,” Jenny says.

It also gave Jenny a whole new community, so she no longer felt alone.

As well as a new mindset that everything she’d been through had helped make her the woman she is today.

“My scars are very important. My victories were also important, and being able to realize I deserve compassion, love, and inner peace. Like everybody else,” Jenny says.

A powerful understanding; that those in the trans community want more people to comprehend.

“We’re humans first and foremost. We were eight-tenths of a percent of the population in demographics, but we have the same hopes, dreams, and aspirations that any other human being has. And so that doesn’t change, that doesn’t go away cause you come out,” Jenny says.

But according to Bethany Corrigan, executive director of Transcend Charlotte, an organization that provides services to the transgender community, some people refuse to see that. Treating those in the trans community like walking billboards for inappropriate questions about body parts, sexual life, and more.

“Unimaginable what our community faces, the disrespect and the outright abuse and liberty taking, and the entitlement people just assume you’re there to answer their questions, or you’re there to kind of, you know, challenge,” Bethany says.

And according to comedian Shaine Laine and others in the trans community, it’s usually one thing that people are the most curious about.

“Honestly, the first question I do get asked when I say that I’m trans is, have you had the surgery? Have you had anything like that,” Shaine says. “It’s just very interesting why we are so curious as to what’s going down. Doubt, you know, what’s going down below. So… can’t you just see me as a person and not care.”

But as Rell says, society’s infatuation with what’s going on under someone’s clothes is rooted in a common misconception. That how someone’s body looks has anything to do with their gender identity.

“There are people that haven’t, that choose not to have any type of surgeries at all, but that doesn’t make them any less trans than anyone else that has had every surgery,” Rell says.

So how do we erase those misconceptions? Erase the Stigma? Those like Rell say people in the community are willing to teach… those who don’t know just have to be willing to listen and realize there’s nothing wrong with being an ally.

“The help is there. You just have to not be afraid to look for it, to find it, and to accept it when you get it and not be afraid of what other people are going to say,” Rell says.