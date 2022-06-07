CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whether you are being informed or entertained, the voices of the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte are not that far away.

This may not sound like a big deal, but it is. At least three personalities in the Charlotte radio market, the 23rd largest such market in the United States, are openly LGBTQ+.

“When I first started at Kiss, I was in the closet,” said host Roy Brown. “It was… they wouldn’t fire me for being gay, but let’s just say [if] I came out of the closet and my audience hated me and ratings tanked, well, I [would] lose a job.”

Brown is the “Roy” in the Maney, Roy and LauRen Morning show on WNKS-FM, Kiss 95.1.

A few years ago, he decided to publicly come out. He noted that, with some exceptions, “Charlotte has welcomed me from the beginning.”

Brown’s “coming out” made headlines and showed that it was not that big of a deal in a place that, not too long ago, was not as accepting.

Brown is arguably one of the more prominent LGBT radio personalities, but he is not the only one.

“Holly and I started here in March,” said Miguel Fuller, morning show co-host on WHQC-FM, Hits 96.1.

Fuller is openly gay and married. His sexuality was an issue at one point.

“I remember when I first started on a morning show in Florida in 2008, there was a big meeting on how to handle my sexuality,” said Fuller.

There is a perception that radio is seen as more socially conservative. Talk radio is a good example of this, but most radio stations, along with the music they play or the programming they provide, make a point of targeting towards specific audiences, and being as broad as possible.

Slowly, that perception has changed.

Fuller eventually came out publicly, “and nothing ever happened,” he said.

Nick de la Canal’s journey is somewhat different. He serves as a host for Charlotte NPR station 90.7 WFAE. He grew up in Charlotte and has been out his entire professional career.

“Growing up in North Carolina, I grew up never thinking I would be able to get married,” he said.

That notion has changed, and de la Canal has seen Charlotte change along with it.

“When I went to Myers Park, there were three or four kids in the Gay-Straight Alliance,” he said. “My brother and sister were four years younger than me, and when they went, my sister told me it was the most popular club in school.”

de la Canal is also a reporter for WFAE and said that his being gay has actually helped shape some of what he covers, in terms of actively seeking a diversity of voices and a desire to cover arts and culture.

Fuller, accordingly, makes his life a part of his show. Ever since Brown revealed he is gay; he openly talks about his partner.

Part of being out, and living that truth also means following your heart. For Brown, that means he will soon be leaving Kiss 95.1, on his own terms.

“I am leaving because an opportunity came up with my partner’s job in Cincinnati,” he said. “This opportunity that came up is the best for our family, long-term.”

All three hosts noted an important thing about their presence on the airwaves in Charlotte, visibility. This may sound like an odd term in radio, but it means so much to those Queen City News spoke with. They said their presence can provide a voice to those who are struggling or trying to still figure out who they are.

“They see you, and that person that has a platform, and they go, ‘This person is all the things that I am. Things are going to be okay,'” Fuller said.

“Harvey Milk says that it is important for us to be visible, and we are visible,” de la Canal said.

“I love the fact that I share airwaves in the South, in Charlotte, with gay radio hosts,” said Brown. “I love that. We need more of that.”