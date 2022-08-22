CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Pride announced Sunday that they had broken their attendance record during the 2022 Pride Festival.

Organizers said 275,000 people showed up on Sunday for the parade and festival. Their previous record of 200,000 people was set at their last parade held in 2019.

This year’s festival was marked by smiling faces, dancing paraders, and colorful outfits. But behind the panache, those participating say they were marching for something bigger.

“When I was younger, we couldn’t have had this. There wouldn’t have been as big a turnout. This isn’t something I would have come to, or the babies would have come to. But now, people just get to be who they are,” said parade attendee Kimberly Disney.

When the Queen City held its first Pride Parade in 2001, only about 2,000 people attended. This year’s attendance numbers, and 10,000 parade marchers, mark a notable shift in the way people view and celebrate the LGBT community. But some say they worry they may lose some of the rights afforded to them over the past several years.

“When we first got together in 2009, we couldn’t get married. We waited almost 10 years together to actually get married,” said Joseph Ferrugio with his husband Fernando Ferrugio.

With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark court cases, like the ones that established gay rights, should be reconsidered.

“Everybody needs to step up and pay attention. It’s not about gay rights. It’s about human rights. And everybody’s human,” said Leigh Justice.

Regardless, those who attended Sunday’s parade said despite political uncertainties, there’s a massive community of LGBT people and their allies that are proud to live just how they are.

“I think it’s definitely a key moment in history right now, and I think that it’s imperative for everybody to show that this is how people live and that it’s ok to be who you are,” said George Meeks.