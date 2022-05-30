Skip to content
Queen City Pride
NC legislation that restricts & protects trans youth
Top Queen City Pride Headlines
Local News
Charlotte sees uptick in sextortion schemes: FBI
Charlotte FC fires Head Coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez
Hot weather continues in Charlotte Tuesday
2 men killed in separate shootings in Charlotte
Memorial Day tradition continues in Cabarrus Co.
Missing 81-year-old Charlotte man found safe
SC official investigated after confronting cameramen
Suspect wanted after teen shot in chest
National News
Census Bureau invites appeals of counts of dorms, …
Child suicide attempts by poisoning on the rise: …
2nd body recovered after boat capsizes on Colorado …
2 women missing after going over Virginia dam
New research helps identify SIDS in at-risk babies
‘They lost him:’ USPS misroutes cremated remains
North Carolina
NC legislation that restricts & protects trans youth
New research helps identify SIDS in at-risk babies
NC man who won $10M lottery gets life sentence
NC family has food truck stolen
2 hit, killed in on side of NC highway
Rangers oust Canes 6-2 in Game 7
South Carolina
Coroner: Drexel’s cause of death ‘undetermined’
Coroner: NH boy, 8, died in SC shooting
Murdaugh granted large credit lines despite debt
Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program in SC
SC dog is the oldest alive, says Guinness World Records
3rd arrested in deadly shooting of 6-year-old boy
Trending Stories
Man walks into California jail with delivery of drugs
AA Flight 720 returns to CLT after maintenance issue
Coca-Cola Company phasing out longtime beverage
SC official investigated after confronting cameramen
FDA: Viral avocado ‘tip’ can actually make you sick
Parents arrested in violent fight over kids: Police
4-month-old, man killed in Monroe weekend shooting
One killed, several injured in NW CLT crash
8 from NC arrested after fight at Myrtle Beach bar
Juvenile shot in E CLT over Memorial Day weekend