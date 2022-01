CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - A man was convicted Wednesday of robbing two women at gunpoint before sexually assaulting one of them at a construction site in Uptown Charlotte in 2019, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that two women were walking in the early morning hours of July 5, 2019, on West 5th Street when they were approached by Jordan Douglas, 23, who was armed with a gun.