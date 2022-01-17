Winter storm impacts in Carolinas linger into Monday

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce joined Queen City News to give an update on road conditions Monday morning.

Jen Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation joined Queen City News to discuss road conditions and how winter preparations held up.

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy joined Queen City News Now to talk about the power outages across the Carolinas after Sunday’s storm.

Brittany Harriot with the South Carolina Department of Transportation joined Good Day Charlotte to talk about road conditions in the Palmetto State Monday.