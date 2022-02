HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - A woman whose remains were discovered in Huntersville last month has been identified as a 47-year-old from Rowan County, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Authorities said the remains of Alibria “Libby” Kerns were found remains along the 1200 block of Comanche Road on Jan. 26 shortly after CMPD investigators shared information with the Huntersville Police regarding a missing person case.