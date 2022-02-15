Samaritan’s Purse flies medical supplies to Ethiopia

Queen City News Now
Ken Isaacs with Samaritan’s Purse joined Queen City News Now to talk about the organization’s mission to provide more than 13 tons of life-saving medical supplies to Ethiopia.

The supplies include two anesthesia machines, an x-ray machine and an ultrasound machine.

“The situation in Ethiopia is heartbreaking. Many innocent people are caught in the conflict, and local healthcare facilities are unable to serve their patients because of a lack of resources,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are airlifting these desperately needed supplies to save lives and let the Ethiopian people know that God loves them. Please join me in praying for peace and unity in this conflict-torn land.”

