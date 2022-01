Rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with expected approval of a 13-person select committee to probe the violent attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Charlotte attorney and former CMPD Officer Walter Bowers joined Good Day Charlotte to talk discuss the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol:

Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, talked about the political aftermath one year after the U.S. Capitol riots:

Local Congresswoman Alma Adams reflected on her experience being in the Capitol on Jan. 6 and what we’ve learned a year after that day: