The circus is in town! And it’s setting up its bright red and white striped tent in Concord this weekend.

The Flip Circus brings its debut tour to Concord Mills starting Friday and runs through July 24.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. on Saturdays; 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. on Sundays.

