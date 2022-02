CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - CATS bus drivers are coming together on Friday to demand safety upgrades in what they're calling a 'fatal environment' after fellow operator Ethan Rivera, 41, was shot while on the job and later died from his injuries at the hospital this month.

City Bus Operators of Charlotte gathered on Friday morning for a 'Day of Action in Support of Operators' at the site of Rivera's murder near Truist Park in Uptown.