WIESBADEN, Germany (WNCN) - Just after 8 a.m. eastern time, the first U.S. troops from Fort Bragg landed in Germany after being deployed to Europe amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg said on Facebook that soldiers assigned to the division are the first of 2,000 to arrive in Europe following the Pentagon's announcement of additional forces needed to be moved from the U.S. to Europe needing to support the state's NATO allies.