Honoring Black History – Michael Jordan

MJ, His Airness, The GOAT – whatever you call him, there is no denying Michael Jordan’s impact.

Jordan grew up in Wilmington and went on to play at UNC-Chapel Hill before playing 15 seasons in the NBA, winning six championships in the process.

He also had a brief stint with the Chicago White Sox as he tried his hand in Major League Baseball.

Jordan’s biggest impact may have come off the court as he empowered athletes, especially those in the Black community.

The Charlotte Hornets owner and his “Jordan” brand are pledging $100 million over 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.

Jordan has a net worth of around $2.1 billion.

An ESPN report found that in 2012, nine years after he played in his final NBA game, Air Jordan sneakers made up 58% of all basketball shoes bought in the U.S. and 77% of all kids’ basketball shoes.