NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - A 39-year-old motorcycle driver died Monday when he collided with a trailer that was towed into his path on a Wilkes County road Monday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. on Feb. 14 on NC 268 at Edwards Lakeview Drive.