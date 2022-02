LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - A woman was killed and two others were seriously injured when a vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in Lincoln County Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:05 p.m. Monday when a Mitsubishi Outlander traveling north on Old Plank Road ran off the road to the right and collided with a tree near Marisopa Road.