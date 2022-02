SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - A man was arrested in Smithfield Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, the U.S. Department of Justice.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, of Middlesex, was seen on video taken in the Capitol on that day. He was identified by private citizens who used publically available facial recognition software to connect the publically available images of him to a mugshot from a 2019 arrest, the DOJ said in a statement of facts.