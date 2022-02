NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Tennessee treasure and international icon Dolly Parton is among the class of 2022 nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists Wednesday and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction.

The list includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Pat Benatar, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, Eurythmics, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick. Click here to vote.