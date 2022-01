This photo shows Daniel Santos, a middle school history teacher during class, in Houston, in November, 2021. Teachers around the U.S. are confronting classrooms where as many as half of students are absent. That’s because they have been exposed to COVID-19 or their families kept them at home out of concern about the surging coronavirus. F (Courtesy Daniel Santos via AP)

Dr. Robert Taylor, the Deputy Superintendent with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction joined Queen City News Now to talk about the new challenges schools are facing with the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Tamika Kelly, the president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, joined Queen City News Now to discuss illnesses hitting the state’s teachers and what can be done to ease the problems.