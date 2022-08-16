The Charlotte Knights’ 6th Annual Week of Giving begins Tuesday. Tommy Viola with the Knights joined Queen City News Now to talk about what players and staff are doing to help the Charlotte Rescue Mission.

Representatives from the Knights will be at six locations in the community:

Tuesday, August 16 | Charlotte Rescue Mission | 9 AM to 12 PM

A Dove’s Nest | 2855 West Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28208



Wednesday, August 17 | She Built This City | 9:00 AM to 11 AM

Hygge Coworking | She Built This City 1026 Jay St. Charlotte, NC 28208

Thursday, August 18 | Right Moves for Youth | 9:00 AM to 11 AM

Freedom Park Outdoor Shelter | 1908 East Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203



Friday, August 19 | Furnish for Good | 9 AM to 11 AM

Furnish for Good Showroom | Morningstar Storage Building; 928 North College Street, Charlotte, NC 28206



Saturday, August 20 | Mitchell’s Fund (Mitchell’s Home) | 10 AM to 11:30 AM

Mitchell’s Fund | 428 E 4th Street; Suite 204



Sunday, August 21 | Best Buddies of North Carolina | 10 AM to 11:00 AM

Tuckaseegee Dream Fields | 7531 Tuckaseegee Rd. Charlotte, NC 28214