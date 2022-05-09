Dr. Ana-Maria Temple joined Queen City News Now to discuss the seven hacks every anxious person needs to know for National Mental health Awareness Month.
The 7 Hacks:
- Gratitude Journal – Write three things you are grateful for every morning.
- Ice Cube Trick – Hold an ice cube in the palm of your hand. Think of the cold, melting, tingling sensation in your hand.
- Color of the Day – Pick a color each morning. During an anxious moment, focus on that color all around you.
- Breath Work – Take a breath in for four, hold for four, out for four. Repeat that five times. Breathing quiets the fight or flight system.
- 3 Things on the To Do List – Limit what you put on your to do list to avoid setting yourself up for failure.
- Turn Negative into Positive – When you receive a negative comment, turn around and send one positive comment to 10 people.
- Change Your Environment – The best predictor of behavior is environment. If you are around negative people, you will become a negative person. Remove negative people from your life.